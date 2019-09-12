Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Seriously Bizarre Worst Fear

Kylie's odd fear involves cups and dust.

Kylie Jenner is revealing one of her worst fears, and it’s probably not what fans may be thinking. The 22-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about one of the strangest things she’s most afraid of during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and it involves dirty cups.

Per a report from Cosmopolitan, the mom to 1-year-old Stormi Webster said during the segment on the popular daytime talk show, “The strangest thing I’m afraid of is, like, dust in a cup.”

She then added that she’s not exactly sure why she’s so afraid of dusty cups as she gave her pretty bizarre answer, but noted that her pretty unique fear was one of her biggest “pet peeves.”

“I don’t know why,” she said on the show during the quick question-and-answer segment, which challenges celebrities to quickly answer a number of tough questions and is set to air during the September 12 episode. “It’s like one of my pet peeves is when there’s a lot of dust in a cup and it’s getting in my system.”

Notably, Kylie’s answer caused some fans to question her choice online, with some social media users taking to Twitter to joke about her somewhat strange answer.

Do you know how privileged you have to be for your biggest fear to be dust in a cup? Kylie Jenner level privileged. pic.twitter.com/BI0eAUG7Zw — Beyouforyou (@Beyouforyou1) September 12, 2019

Kylie Jenner’s biggest fear is DUST IN A CUP………… lmao — kaydawn (@kaydawnll) September 12, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, both Jenner and DeGeneres have been teasing the star’s appearance on the show for a while now and have posted several glimpses of the episode prior to the interview portion airing earlier this week across their social media accounts.

Earlier this week, Kylie shared a photo of herself and her mom Kris Jenner posing with the daytime talk show host as she encouraged fans to tune in to see her interview. She also thanked Ellen for helping her celebrate her birthday, as she turned 22-years-old on August 10.

“Who’s watching @theellenshow today?! Thank you Ellen for helping me make my birthday wishes come true.. can’t wait for you guys to see!” she captioned the snap as she gave her millions of fans a peek. “30 more minutes!!!”

But, as reported by Hollywood Life, it wasn’t just Kris making things a family affair as Kylie appeared on the brand-new season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that debuted earlier this week.

Her daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott also made an appearance on the show and sweetly said the word “daddy” after Kylie asked her little girl, “Who loves you the most!?”

Stormi could also be seen saying the word “couch” as she appeared alongside her mom, while Jenner then confessed during the taping that the youngster loves to eat M&Ms.