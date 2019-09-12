‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino Released From Prison Today

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will be released from prison today after eight months of time served at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York. The reality star pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018 and was sentenced in October. He turned himself in to begin his sentence in January of this year.

Sorrentino’s release could come any time in the day after 12 a.m. Thursday morning.

Rumor has it that the reality star will be met not only by his beautiful wife, Lauren Sorrentino, upon his release, but also the stars of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, who reportedly have flown in from other locales to meet their newly-freed friend.

Sources told TMZ that the show has recorded the events leading up to and including Sorrentino’s release. The fan-favorite series has kept fans up to date about Sorrentino in the current season by relaying information regarding his welfare via his wife, who frequently appeared on camera throughout this season.

On the September 5 episode, Sorrentino’s castmates, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, visited their friend in prison. While MTV’s cameras did document their ride to and from the correctional facility, cameras were not allowed inside for their visit. The stars revealed that they were happy to see their friend and could not wait for him to rejoin their group of pals. The show did provide fans with a photo of Sorrentino, DelVecchio, and Guadagnino from the prison, which they showed during the show.

The show has been setting up camp once again at a home in Manalapan, New Jersey, where lights, crew members and some of the stars of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation have been seen milling about. This was the same home the reality stars stayed in during Season 1 of their reboot series, spun off years after the group’s original show, Jersey Shore, made its debut in 2009.

TMZ reported that Sorrentino’s wife, who has lobbied hard for her husband on her Instagram page and on the series, was seen shopping in New Jersey on September 11, one day before her husband’s release from prison. She was asked by a reporter what she is most looking forward to when Sorrentino comes home.

“Quality time,” she responded.

Hopefully, the newly-married couple will be able to have that, as Sorrentino is contractually obligated to continue to film on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino tied the knot in November at the glitzy Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, in a lavish event documented by MTV’s cameras and attended by Sorrentino’s castmates: Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, DelVecchio, Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina Pivarnick. They were able to spend two months together as a newly-married couple before Sorrentino turned himself into authorities.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sorrentino’s life after jail will include two years of supervised release, 500 hours of community service and a $10,000 fine.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays, or “Jerzdays” as fans call it, on MTV.