‘American Horror Story’: Season 9 Is The Goriest Yet, According To ‘AHS’ Star Billie Lourd

With the latest season of 'American Horror Story' being dedicated to slasher films from the 1980's, was there ever any doubt?

With the latest season of FX’s American Horror Story (also known by fans as AHS 1984) fast approaching, fans already know that Season 9 is set to be gory. However, Billie Lourd warns fans that AHS 1984 is set to be the goriest season so far, according to E! Online.

“This one is even gorier than it has ever been before,” Lourd explains.

However, she does have a coping mechanism for when the gore gets too much for her. It appears that Lourd likes to sing the hit song, “Africa,” by Toto in order to help set her fears aside.

“I need to sing ‘Africa’ literally every day all day because it’s terrifying constantly.”

While there may have been a whole heap of the blessing of the rains down in Africa thanks to the gore-fest in the latest season of American Horror Story, for the folk at Camp Redwood, it seems that they will not be so lucky.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 9 of American Horror Story will see a killer called Mr. Jingles invading Camp Redwood and the victim count is likely to be high considering AHS 1984 is modeled off popular slasher movies from the 1980s.

Lourd will play an aerobics instructor in the latest season of American Horror Story. She, along with several of her friends, decide to ditch L.A. for the sweet serenity of a rural landscape by accepting camp counselor roles at Camp Redwood. As to be expected with the slasher movie vibe, this job/vacation turns out to be anything but relaxing.

The cast lineup also includes American Horror Story regulars Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, and Leslie Grossman. Sarah Paulson, who has starred in every season of AHS so far, will not be appearing in this season in any substantial role, although there are rumors that she will make a cameo appearance. Viewers will get to see some new faces joining the cast. Matthew Morrison (Glee), Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, Angelica Ross (Pose), DeRon Horton (Dear White People), and Zach Villa (Shameless) also join the cast for AHS 1984.

Season 9 will be considered a standalone season for the anthology series. Previously, the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, has started to link all of the seasons together. Fans have anxiously awaited each season in order to find new connections between previous seasons. However, AHS 1984 will be set aside as an independent season compared to previous years.

You can view the trailer for the latest season of American Horror Story below.

Season 9 of American Horror Story will premiere on FX on Wednesday, September 18, at 10/9c. AHS has also been renewed for a tenth season.