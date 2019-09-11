Kristin Cavallari Responds To Backlash Over Insensitive 9/11 Instagram Post, Fires Rogue Social Media Staffer

The 'Very Cavallari' star received backlash for a post she didn't approve.

Kristin Cavallari heard the backlash about her most recent Instagram post loud and clear. The Very Cavallari star has fired the social media staffer who posted an inappropriate Instagram message under her name with a sentiment about New York City on the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks, Page Six reports.

The outlet reveals that Cavallari fired the employee after a photo of the reality star wearing a low-cut black dress while standing on a New York City sidewalk was posted on the 9/11 anniversary with the caption, “NYC for 24hrs. And what a time to be here…always remember.”

Tagged in the photo are multiple fashion designers, including Cavallari’s own brand, Uncommon James, as well as Prada, Alexander James, along with the star’s stylist, Owen Gould, and her makeup artist, Robert Sesnek.

Cavallari’s team reportedly sent over the fashion photo meant to promote her new “Design Your Life” collaboration with Daltile with the requested caption “24 hours in New York City.” But for some unknown reason, the social media staffer posted the image with a modified caption without Cavallari’s knowledge while the reality star stepped away for a fitting.

The backlash was immediate for Cavallari, who was blasted by some of her 3.7 million social media followers who thought she approved the cringe-worthy post.

The Instagram caption, which garnered a slew of comments from outraged followers, has since been modified to read, “NYC for 24hrs,” as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Cavallari’s collaboration with Daltile was announced earlier this year to highlight the brand’s range of high-style project solutions, per PR Newswire. At the time, the brand’s director of marketing Amber Leigh Martinson raved about teaming up with the former Laguna Beach and The Hills star.

“We think we couldn’t have found a better spokesperson than Kristin,” Martinson said. “She is a devoted wife and mother, but also a multi-faceted woman who purposefully designed every aspect of her life to reflect who she is.”

In the past, Cavallari’s staff drama at her Uncommon James store has been documented on her E! reality show, and in one episode her husband, retired NFL star Jay Cutler, even encouraged her to fire someone. The mom of three told Page Six earlier this year that there’s nothing “comfortable” about giving an employee the ax.

“I just fired my first person not that long ago and I honestly felt like I was going to throw up. I hate doing it,” the star said in March.