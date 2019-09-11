Kelly Ripa & Jennifer Lopez Battle It Out For Overall Hotness In New Instagram Video

Kelly Ripa and Jennifer Lopez battled it out for overall hotness in a new Instagram video where the Live with Kelly and Ryan show host presented the triple threat with a surprise award.

Ryan Seacrest and Ripa handed the award to Lopez from the Guinness World Records company, who declared that Lopez scored the first remix album to hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The commendation came on the heels of Live With Kelly and Ryan‘s Guinness World Record Week, where the hosts helped break the world record for the most consecutive people en pointe on Monday.

Ripa was clad in a sexy polka-dotted dress with tousled hair and high heels for the presentation, while Lopez wore a bright orange one-shouldered dress, smoky eyes and straight tresses.

The accolade appeared to take the singer and dancer by surprise, who was on the show to promote her new movie Hustlers where she stars alongside Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lizzo, Julia Stiles and Keke Palmer. The film is about a group of strippers who steal money from wealthy men who visit their club. The movie is based on a real story reported Oprah Magazine, and inspired by Jessica Pressler’s New York article “The Hustlers at Scores,” which told the story of the real-life women behind the scam, who were eventually arrested and charged but received little to no jail time.

Lopez has been working overtime alongside Wu to promote the film, and the Live with Kelly and Ryan stop was obligatory in making sure audiences knew of and became interested in seeing her latest movie. It was also a chance to reconnect with old friends as Lopez is a regular guest on the morning talk series. She and Seacrest are also longtime pals. The radio personality and familiar face was invited to Lopez’ extravagant 50th birthday bash, almost not to be let in by an overzealous doorman who claimed the popular television star was not on the list.

Lopez appeared to have a great time making the film with the other strong women in her cast and revealed that she almost altered Wu’s face in a permanent fashion after a stunt gone wrong during filming as she sat down for an interview with Access Hollywood to promote the film.

“I knew [Wu] was a gangster the day we were doing the scene where I tell her to hang up the phone … and she won’t hang it up,” Lopez said to the entertainment news show.

“In the first take, I say to her, ‘We’re going to fight it out.’ And she goes, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah. You’re good.’ I was like, ‘Are you sure? OK,'” Lopez laughed. “I did it, and I was like, ‘Pow!’ And she started fighting more than me even. Then the phone smacks her in the nose and cuts her nose open.”

Lopez then thought filming would have to halt because she believed she broke her co-star’s nose, but Wu was up and ready for another take despite taking a hit from her on-screen pal.

Hustlers debuts in theaters on Friday, September 13.