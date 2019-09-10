‘The View’s’ Meghan McCain Is ‘Team Chrissy’ After Donald Trump Attacks TV Host & Husband John Legend

Meghan McCain revealed she is taking Chrissy Teigen’s side in the television personality’s war of words with President Donald Trump, who attacked Teigen and her husband, EGOT winner John Legend on Twitter, calling Legend “boring” and Teigen “filthy-mouthed.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that the president took to Twitter to reveal his displeasure over Legend’s appearance on MSNBC as part of a special town hall on criminal justice reform hosted by NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt.

President Trump signed the First Step Act into law last year which reduces mandatory minimum sentences in certain instances and gives judges more discretion reported Fox News. Trump claimed on the social media site that people who he says had nothing to do with the reform are taking the credit, including “boring” Legend and his “filthy-mouthed wife,” Teigen.

Teigen responded to Trump’s tweet with her own statement, clarifying that she felt the best part of the president’s remarks was that she didn’t even appear on the special, nor was she mentioned. She then added she was “cackling” at the addition of her name to the conversation regarding the topic because, as she stated, “he cannot be a b*tch.”

Meghan McCain let it be known that she was “Team Chrissy” in regards to the very public battle of words between the president and the couple, stating on Twitter “Since when is there something wrong with being a filthy-mouthed wife?”

McCain has been an outspoken critic of this administration and of President Trump himself after he continued to personally attack her late father, Arizona Senator John McCain on both social media and in the media during his illness and even months after his death in August of 2018.

The New York Times reported that seven months after McCain’s death, Trump attacked the late senator on Twitter over his role in the Justice Department investigation into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election. He added that the senator “had far worse ‘stains’ ” on his record, including the senator’s decisive vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Loading...

Meghan McCain is a conservative panelist on The View. She tackles the hot topics of the day alongside show moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Abby Huntsman and regularly comes under fire for her outspoken viewpoints.

Chrissy Teigen co-hosts Lip Sync Battle with LL Cool J on the Paramount Network. She is also a judge for NBC’s upcoming comedy competition series Bring the Funnyand is in development for the show Chrissy’s Court, a Judge-Judy-style courtroom reality series, set to launch April 2020 on Quibi.