Lindsey Pelas Posts Cryptic ‘Girlfriend’ Photo After Calling Justin Bobby Her Boyfriend On ‘The Hills’ Finale

The model and influencer staked her claim on 'The Hills' bad boy, but are they still together?

The Hills: New Beginnings finale left fans with more questions than answers regarding Justin Bobby Brescia’s dating life. The mysterious ex of Audrina Patridge had Instagram model Lindsey Pelas by his side for most of the first season of MTV’s The Hills reboot after introducing her to the rest of the cast at Frankie Delgado’s Friendsgiving dinner. But it wasn’t until the finale episode that the blonde beauty staked her claim on Justin.

During an outing to a winery as the cast celebrated the vow renewal of Hills veterans Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Pelas revealed that she has “loosely” referred to Justin as her boyfriend. While JB was caught off guard, the couple later seemed to make their relationship official. Pelas went on to warn Justin’s pal, Stephanie Pratt, that her continued close friendship with him is “pending.”

Now, months after The Hills: New Beginnings scenes were filmed, fans want to know if Justin is still dating Lindsey. While she has no trace of her Hills boyfriend on her Instagram page – which incidentally boasts over 9 million followers, as previously shared by the Inquistr – Lindsey did post a cryptic message on social media just after the finale of the MTV reality show aired.

Lindsey Pelas took to Instagram to post a photo of herself wearing a plunging, red lace dress. In the caption, the model and social media influencer noted that the outfit is made of “girlfriend material.”

Justin Bobby has not commented on the current status of his relationship with Lindsey—or anyone else. On The Hills finale, he did admit that the love that Spencer and Heidi’s love is “untouchable and he added that a love like that is “the s**t I yearn for.”

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Audrina Patridge revealed she does not know the current status of Justin’s relationship with Lindsey.

“I really don’t know, I met her once. You will see on the finale, Justin and Lindsey will be there and we have a little encounter. But I don’t know if they’re still together or not, I don’t talk to Justin and I never really see or hear from her so I have no idea.”

Loading...

Audrina added that she feels “betrayed” by her former boyfriend, who backed away from continuing a friendship with her because her divorce drama was too “heavy” for him to deal with.

“We used to see each other outside of filming and talk all the time,” Audrina said of Justin Bobby. “But now with everything that’s happened I felt really betrayed by him so I just have reached a point where I let go and move on.”

The Hills: New Beginnings has been renewed or a second season by MTV.