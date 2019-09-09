‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Makes A Bold Move, Jack & Jen Deal With Rolf

Days of Our Lives is still heating up, and Tuesday’s brand new episode will be no different. Soap Hub reports that fans will see an exciting amount of drama in Salem as the wild and wacky characters continue to entertain.

Viewers will see Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and his former wife, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), as they set out to achieve their goal of finding Dr. Rolf (William Utay). The evil genius is the person responsible for creating the serum that has brought Jack, as well as Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), Vivian Alamain (Robin Strasser), and EJ DiMera back to life. Now, Jack will want some answers.

Since returning from the dead, Jack has no memory of his life in Salem, or his epic love story with Jennifer. He also doesn’t remember his own children, Abigail (Kate Mansi) and JJ (Casey Moss). However, he’s hoping to change all of that when he comes face-to-face with Dr. Rolf.

Jack and Jennifer are hoping to strike a deal with the doc in order to have him create and administer his other serum, which restores the memories of those he’s brought back from the dead. If Rolf complies, Jack should be walking down memory lane and right back into Jen’s arms in no time.

Someone is always eavesdropping in Salem. ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/rgcrLnMlzu — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will be forced to give her father, Doug Williams (Bill Hayes), some heartbreaking news about his wife, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). Hope will likely tell her father that Julie doesn’t have much time to live and that she’s not a candidate to get a heart transplant due to her advanced age.

In the latest #DAYS, Julie fights for her life in the hospital.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/JGUNl75xUT — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will be shocked by a grisly arrival. It could be that of Dr. Rolf, or it could be Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), who was recently shot and buried alive by Vivian.

Elsewhere, Vivian will be dealing with some new drama when she has a run-in with her son Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) new wife, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). The incident will leave Gabi furious and wanting to call the police on Viv.

However, Stefan will become upset upon hearing the news of Gabi and Vivian’s bad blood, and he’ll likely feel put in the middle of their dislike for one another. It seems safe to say that each woman will be pulling Stefan into different directions, and he’ll have some major drama on his hands because of it.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with all of the goings on in Salem by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.