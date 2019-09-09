Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Makes Flo Cry & Yells ‘You Destroy Families!’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 10 promise that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will come face-to-face with the woman who ripped her family apart. She will visit Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) in jail and bring her to tears.

Steffy is currently on a mission to confront those people who knowingly deceived her for their own gain. On Monday, September 9, Steffy will face off with her brother, per The Inquisitr. B&B fans noted that Steffy has been noticeably absent after Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) fall from a cliff. It appears as if Steffy was trying to deal with her own emotions regarding his role in the baby switch drama.

Steffy will confront him and blast him for keeping the truth about Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity from her. Thomas may defend himself by suggesting that he was doing it for Steffy’s sake, but she knows that he only wanted to make Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) his wife.

Similarly, Steffy will pay a visit to Flo. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy will be irate. Flo pretended to be Beth’s birth mother so that Steffy would adopt her. Steffy and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) believed Flo and Dr. Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) ruse and forked out $250,000 for the baby.

However, Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) recently discovered the truth. They claimed back their child after telling Steffy how Flo had duped everyone. Steffy’s heart broke when she had to give her daughter back to Hope.

When Steffy visits Flo, she has every reason to blast the former croupier, per Highlight Hollywood. Flo knows that she hurt Steffy and can only listen as Steffy rages. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Steffy will unleash her wrath as Flo silently listens. In fact, the promo shows that Flo will even shed a tear or two.

“You destroy families!” Steffy will shout. Of course, she is referring to the fact that besides her own family, Liam and Hope’s marriage also crumbled after they thought that Beth had died. Steffy will also tell Flo, “I hope you rot in prison. It’s exactly what you deserve.”

Flo will try to apologize to Steffy, but she is having none of it. Steffy will never forgive Flo for what she did to her.

Loading...

In an interesting twist of events, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will bail out Flo this week. Will Steffy be able to forgive her father for helping the woman who destroyed her life?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.