Connecticut Police Say They Have Evidence In The Jennifer Dulos Case They Haven’t Released Yet

Police may be closer to solving the case of Jennifer Dulos' disappearance than it seems.

Jennifer Dulos is a 50-year-old mother from Connecticut that has been missing since May 24. She was last seen dropping her children off at school. On the same night that she was reported missing, police found significant amounts of her blood on her garage floor, suggesting that she was the victim of a surprise attack.

As the months pass by, it appears all the more unlikely that law enforcement will ever figure out what happened to the missing mother, or who took her. Nevertheless, they may have more answers than they are letting on, according to CBS New York.

Before her disappearance, Jennifer was in the middle of a bitter divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. The pair have five children ranging in age from 8-years-old to 13-years-old. The children have been living with the grandmother, Gloria Farber, in wake of their mother’s disappearance.

On the night that Jennifer was declared missing, Dulos was allegedly caught on video surveillance driving around with his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and dropping various bags into dumpsters around town. The bags were later found to contain Jennifer’s bloody clothes, according to NBC News.

Both Troconis and Dulos were arrested in April and charged with tampering with evidence and interfering with the prosecution. They later pleaded not guilty and were released on bail. This past week, they were arrested yet again for an additional tampering with evidence charge. This came after law enforcement were able to detect a blood-like substance that contained Jennifer’s DNA in one of his vehicles.

A former employee of Dulos’ also confirmed that he requested that his car be cleaned the same week that Jennifer went missing. He also wanted his seats to be replaced. When the employee did not complete the job fast enough, Dulos reportedly grew frustrated so the employee changed the seats, but kept the old ones without his boss’s knowledge so that investigators could use them as evidence if needed.

In a recent statement, Brian Foley, of the Connecticut state police, revealed that investigators have a lot more information and evidence than they have revealed publicly. He claims there is additional information that wasn’t on the lengthy arrest warrants for the suspects earlier this week.

“We are knocking on doors, knocking on businesses, asking if they have video, asking if they’ve seen anything. The arrest warrant you saw, yeah that contained a lot of details. There’s a lot more details and a lot more evidence that hasn’t been presented as of yet,” he said.