Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Annihilates Thomas For What He Did

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 9 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will finally pay her brother a visit. The Forrester Creations’ co-CEO will come face-to-face with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who helped to rip her family apart, per Highlight Hollywood.

Steffy remained conspicuously absent while her brother was fighting for his life in the hospital. Not even the fact that Thomas had fallen off a cliff could bring Steffy out of hiding. Of course, B&B fans know that Steffy was still trying to process the fact that her daughter had been taken away from her. She was trying to piece together her life without her darling Phoebe.

It seems as if Steffy was also brooding about what Thomas and his lies had cost her. Her brother had willfully kept vital information from her that Phoebe was actually Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) from. At the time, Thomas had reasoned that he was actually protecting his sister. But, his actual motives were that he wanted to marry Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). He knew that if Hope knew that her daughter was alive, she would go back to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) so that they could have their family together.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will confront the man who was supposed to have looked out for her. It appears as if she won’t hold back when she gives Thomas what’s coming to him. He willfully deceived her for his own gain, despite knowing how much pain he was causing her.

In addition, Steffy will also blast Thomas for robbing Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) of time with their daughter. He watched them mourn a child that he knew was alive because he wanted to manipulate the situation to his advantage. Thomas did not even think about the impact it would have on Kelly (Zoe Pennington). The little girl must be missing her sister terribly.

Even though Thomas may try to defend himself, he must know that nothing he can say will change the fact that he hurt Steffy. Yes, he may opine that he was acting in her best interests, but a loyal brother tells the truth then supports his sister with the fallout. Will Steffy ever be able to trust Thomas again?

Watch as Steffy shreds Thomas on The Bold and the Beautiful which airs every weekday on CBS. Then, check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.