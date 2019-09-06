Garcelle Beauvais Begins Filming ‘RHOBH’ Season 10, Shares Instagram Photo From New York City

Garcelle Beauvais was confirmed as a new addition last month.

Garcelle Beauvais is officially in production on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Just over a week after Bravo TV confirmed she and Sutton Stracke would be joining the returning women of the show, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Denise Richards, Beauvais took to her Instagram page, where she shared a couple of photos from New York City, where the cast is currently filming the new episodes.

In her first photo, Beauvais is seen smiling for the camera while wearing a stylish blazer and a matching hat. In her second image, the actress’ view of town is featured.

Bravo TV confirmed Beauvais and Sutton had been added to the series on August 29, just under three months after longtime star Lisa Vanderpump announced she was leaving the show. Along with the announcement, both Beauvais and Sutton shared statements in which they told the longtime viewers of the show that they were honored to be given the opportunity to be a part of the cast.

In Beauvais’ statement, she said it was exhilarating for her to be embarking on an exciting new chapter in her career. She also mentioned that she was the first African American housewife of the Los Angeles-based franchise.

“I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” Beauvais said in her statement. “Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world.”

According to Beauvais, she’s dealt with a lot of encouragement and support from her fans over the years and has also experienced criticism from some fans. So, when it comes to her new role on reality television, she is weathered for the potential storm that may ensue on social media.

Beauvais went on to say that she is excited to share her story of being a working mother in “today’s crazy world” with the viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As fans may know, Beauvais has been a working actress for years and is known for her roles on Models Inc, Franklin & Bash, and Barbershop 2: Back in Business, and is currently in production on Coming 2 America.

“The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere,” she teased.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will air next year on Bravo TV.