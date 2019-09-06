Miley Cyrus Posts Cheeky New Video For ‘Slide Away’ To Instagram

Miley Cyrus posted a cheeky new video to Instagram, where her toned backside can be seen as she walks away from the camera while the lower half of her body is submerged in a swimming pool. The singer and songwriter teased the new video for her song “Slide Away” in the caption of the photo.

The dramatic and emotional black and white clip, which was just seconds long, shows Cyrus walking from the center of a pool to its edge, wearing a slinky and shimmering dress, her long hair cascading down her back and a criss-cross set of dress straps set on her toned shoulders.

The video which was released to YouTube, shows Cyrus at a party, appearing to be observing the mayhem around her but staying to the side of the crowd, looking wistful. She is later seen floating in a pool while her heartbreaking song plays as a soundtrack.

The song and video for “Slide Away” reportedly chronicles the end of her relationship with her husband of seven months, actor Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus debuted the song live for the first time at the 2019 MTV VMA Awards. The couple wed in December 2018.

Cyrus dropped the song almost immediately after it was announced through a representative that the couple was splitting. “Slide Away” includes the telling lyrics, “I’m not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You’re right, we’re grown now.”

Fans appeared to love the clip and the new video, which is available in full on YouTube.

One admirer of the singer stated, “If u reading this, I hope u are stronger, better, & smarter than you were yesterday. Create the world you want to be a part of, one step at a time, and never settle for anything less than your vision.”

Another fan commented by stating, “Thank U Queen for blessing us!”

Still another admirer exclaimed, “Thank you for the most beautiful music video ever! That’s really a new part of your life, so proud of you.”

The initial video for the song was an audio clip, which was set to a backdrop of a bottle of whiskey and pills floating in the water. This alluded to some of the song’s lyrics and claims from sources close to the couple that ultimately, Cyrus and Hemsworth’s split after 10 years as a couple, was due to the actors reported heavy partying.

People Magazine reported that a friend of the couple was quoted as stating of the twosome, “Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he’s [Liam] this chill surfer dude, but that’s actually [not accurate]. Liam parties with his friends and Miley thinks he should’ve grown out of that by now.”

Liam Hemsworth officially filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus on August 21.