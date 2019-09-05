Donald Trump Will Win More Electoral Votes In 2020 Than 2016, Corey Lewandowski Predicts

Lewandowski predicted that Trump will win several states that he lost in 2016, giving him more electoral votes in 2020.

According to Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for President Donald Trump’s 2016 run for the White House, the president will likely enjoy a wider margin of victory in the 2020 presidential election than he did in 2016.

Lewandowski dialed in several reasons why he believes Trump could see such a victory next year, including his opinion that the president could win several states in 2020 that he lost to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, according to The Hill. Those states were Nevada, New Hampshire and New Mexico.

“My prediction is Donald Trump will win by a larger electoral margin than he did in the 2016 election,” Lewandowski told Hill.TV.

“I think he can win New Hampshire, which he didn’t win; I think Nevada is very competitive and the state has trended much more left recently, but that’s a very competitive state. If you look at New Mexico, we can put it in play.”

Then-candidate Trump beat Clinton in 2016 with a score of 301 electoral votes to Clinton’s 227.

Lewandowski is also making headlines as he inches closer to his decision on whether or not he’ll officially enter a 2020 Senate run in New Hampshire, where he would face Democratic incumbent Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

In anticipation of his potential run, Democrats have already aimed digital attack ads at the former Trump staffer, with one clip labeling Lewandowski as the “biggest swamp creature” in Washington D.C.

Lewandowski returned fire on the Democrats attacking him via ads, tweeting, “I’m being attacked by the NH D’s. It shows how weak @JeanneShaheen’s record is for the people of NH that they will say and do anything to help prop up a failed US Senator.”

Corey Lewandowski says he is "very close" to making decision on Senate bid in New Hampshire https://t.co/cROmHjpSCR pic.twitter.com/pKQgVze7n3 — The Hill (@thehill) September 5, 2019

He doubled down in his tweet attack, accusing Shaheen of becoming very wealthy while serving her term and hit her for not passing any “major” legislation.

According to Politico, establishment Republicans in New Hampshire are worried that Trump will prop up Lewandowski’s run in New Hampshire, should he decide to move forward with it. Several top Republican officials in the state have said they’re not fans of Lewandowski and have called him a “thug.”

Republican campaign strategist Dave Carney called Lewandowski’s potential run a “joke,” as well as labeling him a “political hack” and claiming he would be a bad candidate for office. Republicans in the state also worry that, given the current field of Republican candidates ready to take on Shaheen, that Lewandowski wouldn’t stand much of a chance.

Lewandowski is apparently “very close” on deciding whether or not he’ll face off against Shaheen, but is reportedly still assessing the rest of the Republican candidates in the field, according to The Hill.