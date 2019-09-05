Meghan Markle’s Surprising New Post-Pregnancy Job Puts Her Back In The Spotlight

Meghan Markle has a surprising new post-pregnancy job that will put her back in the spotlight. While her new role might not be in front of the television cameras, as it was when she starred on USA Network’s Suits, she will still be in the spotlight for a new venture that will benefit women that are looking to return to the workforce.
According to a story published by People Magazine, Markle will partner with a longtime friend, designer Misha Nonoo, to create a collection of women’s workwear that will benefit her royal patronage Smart Works, a charity that helps unemployed women land jobs.
In the September issue of British Vogue, Markle noted that she was partnering with Nonoo to create a line of clothing set debut in September.
“When you walk into a Smart Works space you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes,” Markle noted in Vogue. “Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colors, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.”
Through the creation of this limited line, Markle and Nonoo hope to help women find a cohesive array of clothing that can be mixed and matched to create different workday looks.
View this post on Instagram
We are so proud to be included in the seminal, September Edition of @britishvogue guest-edited by our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal . . In the article, The Duchess writes: “The reason I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframes the idea of charity as community. It’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits.” . . Our Smart Works family is flourishing under the Duchess’s patronage. We have dressed more women than ever before, and we have just had our best ever July, helping 27% more women across the UK than the same time last year. We want to help more women find their way to a Smart Works centre so that they may, in the words of the Duchess, be ready to take on the world, get a job and transform their lives . . The Duchess and Smart Works have more exciting plans in store (watch this space) but for now, we hope you’ll buy this very special #ForcesForChange edition of Vogue and be inspired by what you read. . . #ForcesforChange #Smartworks #Inthepress #Vogue #WomenEmpoweringWomen
“Many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity, including Marks & Spencer and John Lewis & Partners. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, but it also reminds us we are in it together,” explained Markle in the Vogue story.
The Duchess of Sussex was named a patron of Smart Works by Queen Elizabeth in January of this year, reported E! Entertainment News, eight months after she tied the knot with Prince Harry.
Along with Smart Works, Markle was also named a patron of the National Theatre, which is an organization the queen was a patron of for 45 years and passed the torch to her granddaughter-in-law. The duchess also became a patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, which Her Royal Highness supported as patron for 33 years. Finally, Markle was named patron of Mayhew, which is an animal welfare organization that uses public donations to improve the lives of dogs, cats, and people locally and internationally.
View this post on Instagram
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. • “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” – and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” – The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
The collection for Smart Works will include, according to Fox News, a shirt, trousers, a blazer, a dress, and a bag. The line will include “workwear” pieces that will be available for “at least two weeks” after the September 12 launch date, reported the news website.
The duchess is expected to announce the line on Thursday, September 12 as well.