Meghan Markle’s Surprising New Post-Pregnancy Job Puts Her Back In The Spotlight

Meghan Markle has a surprising new post-pregnancy job that will put her back in the spotlight. While her new role might not be in front of the television cameras, as it was when she starred on USA Network’s Suits, she will still be in the spotlight for a new venture that will benefit women that are looking to return to the workforce.

According to a story published by People Magazine, Markle will partner with a longtime friend, designer Misha Nonoo, to create a collection of women’s workwear that will benefit her royal patronage Smart Works, a charity that helps unemployed women land jobs.

In the September issue of British Vogue, Markle noted that she was partnering with Nonoo to create a line of clothing set debut in September.

“When you walk into a Smart Works space you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes,” Markle noted in Vogue. “Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colors, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.”

Through the creation of this limited line, Markle and Nonoo hope to help women find a cohesive array of clothing that can be mixed and matched to create different workday looks.

“Many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity, including Marks & Spencer and John Lewis & Partners. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, but it also reminds us we are in it together,” explained Markle in the Vogue story.

The Duchess of Sussex was named a patron of Smart Works by Queen Elizabeth in January of this year, reported E! Entertainment News, eight months after she tied the knot with Prince Harry.

Along with Smart Works, Markle was also named a patron of the National Theatre, which is an organization the queen was a patron of for 45 years and passed the torch to her granddaughter-in-law. The duchess also became a patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, which Her Royal Highness supported as patron for 33 years. Finally, Markle was named patron of Mayhew, which is an animal welfare organization that uses public donations to improve the lives of dogs, cats, and people locally and internationally.

Loading...

The collection for Smart Works will include, according to Fox News, a shirt, trousers, a blazer, a dress, and a bag. The line will include “workwear” pieces that will be available for “at least two weeks” after the September 12 launch date, reported the news website.

The duchess is expected to announce the line on Thursday, September 12 as well.