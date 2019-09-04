‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Says She And Tyler Baltierra Will Try For A Boy, Talks Trust After Separation

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been sharing their lives on Teen Mom OG for a decade. On Tuesday night, the Teen Mom OG reunion special wrapped up on MTV and the couple looked back on the most recent episodes of the show. On the most recent season, Catelynn and Tyler reunited after briefly separating. They also welcomed their daughter, Vaeda. Now in an interview with Radar Online, Catelynn opened up about trusting her husband and revealed whether or not they are going to have another baby.

“Oh my gosh we trust each other with everything,” Catelynn said, after admitting that her marriage was “rough” once she returned from rehab.

Fans may recall that the couple separated at the end of 2018. The two stayed in separate houses but spent nearly every day together. At the time, Catelynn was pregnant with the couple’s daughter, Vaeda. The two reunited before their daughter was born, though, and they are stronger than ever.

Catelynn revealed the things that help her and Tyler have such a strong relationship saying, “Solid communication and our love.”

“Being honest, blunt, and caring.”

The couple have had three daughters together. They welcomed their first child when they were teenagers on the MTV reality show 16 and Pregnant. The young couple chose to place their daughter for adoption. On the most recent season of the show, the two were able to have a visit with the daughter they placed for adoption.

They welcomed their second daughter, Novalee, on New Years Day 2015. When Catelynn revealed she was pregnant for the third time, some wondered if they would have a son. However, they found out they were having another daughter. While they love their girls, Catelynn revealed they still want to try for a boy.

“Yes, we definitely want to try for a boy,” Catelynn revealed, “We are thinking of trying when Vaeda is like one or two years old.”

What if the couple has another daughter?

“If we have another girl, we will probably try one more time.”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s story has been followed by fans over the years. While the newest season of Teen Mom OG recently came to a close, fans can still keep up with the couple on social media. Both Catelynn and Tyler often share updates about their lives and also share photos of their family.

Teen Mom OG may be over for now, but Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV Tuesday, September 10, with all-new episodes.