Maci Bookout Talks ‘Favorite Thing’ About Sharing Life On ‘Teen Mom OG’

Teen Mom OG has been on the air for a decade. Over the years, fans have followed the cast through their ups and downs. On Monday night, the first part of the Teen Mom OG reunion aired on the channel. However, only two of the original cast members were in attendance. Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout have been sharing their story on the show for 10 years and were there for the reunion special. Amber Portwood is still a part of the cast but was unable to make the trip to New York City. Farrah Abraham, also an original cast member, left the show in 2018.

However, Maci and Catelynn both agreed that they could have never realized the impact that they would eventually have when they originally signed up for the one-hour 16 and Pregnant a decade ago. The Teen Mom OG Twitter account released a clip of Catelynn and Maci talking about how they feel about sharing their story for so long.

“I think our show has done a lot to show addiction, postpartum, mental illness,” Catelynn said.

Maci then talked about the fact that people reach out to her on social media about things she has talked about on camera and that it is her “favorite thing.”

“My favorite thing to hear or see is when we do have those hard conversations on camera and you see somebody tweet you and say, ‘thank you so much for sharing that because I was feeling the same thing. I don’t feel so alone.'”

Since the cast were introduced to audiences a decade ago, they have shared the ups and downs of their lives. For Catelynn and Maci, that has included a lot of hard conversations.

Catelynn discussed the fact that the show has talked about postpartum depression, something Catelynn herself has dealt with. She was open with her struggles on the show. Teen Mom OG has also showed the impacts of addiction. On Tuesday night, Catelynn’s father-in-law Butch Baltierra will be on the reunion and opening up about his struggles.

The first part of the reunion special aired Monday night, but fans won’t have to wait too long to catch up with the second half. MTV will air part two on Tuesday night. The cast will return to talk with hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa. Amber Portwood will also be a part of the special as Dr. Drew traveled to Indiana to sit down with her for the reunion.