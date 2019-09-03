Donald Trump Fires Back At ‘Incompetent’ Sadiq Khan, Calling Him A ‘Terrible Mayor’

Never one to let a slight go unchecked, Donald Trump responded to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him “incompetent,” as he defended his decision to go golfing while parts of the United States were facing a potentially deadly onslaught from Hurricane Dorian.

The battle began when Khan criticized Trump for being “busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course,” as The Inquisitr previously reported. According to Politico, the president caught wind of the message and quickly responded to the comment via Twitter in a post that was deleted and re-tweeted after the president spelled the mayor’s name wrong.

“The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday. Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks. Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive). President Obama would fly to Hawaii,” wrote Trump.

“Kahn should focus on ‘knife crime,’ which is totally out of control in London. People are afraid to even walk the streets. He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business!” he concluded.

While incidents of knife attacks have increased in the country, according to the Washington Post, the claim that people are afraid to go out in the streets is an exaggeration. There have been 43,516 knife-related crimes March 2018 to March 2019, prompting debate in parliament on how to deal with the crimes.

The battle comes after Trump decided to cancel a trip to Poland, sending Mike Pence in his place, for a World War II memorial event. The president said that he wanted to stay in the country and monitor the storm’s progress. But over the weekend, as the storm intensified and began to bear down on land, Trump was spotted in Virginia playing golf at his course there on both Saturday and Monday, the Labor Day holiday.

Our great American workers are winning under President @realDonaldTrump! ???????? pic.twitter.com/SDIYGwLNId — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 2, 2019

So far, the storm has claimed 5 lives in the Bahamas as it continues on a pathway towards the mainland United States.

The pair have frequently butted heads. Sadiq has been famously critical of the job that Trump is doing as president. Most recently, according to USA Today, the London mayor attacked Trump, saying that he had “amplified” racism in the United States.

“These people have been inspired by mainstream politicians who subscribe to their point of view,” Khan said.

He added that he felt it was his duty to the people of London to stand up to such behavior.