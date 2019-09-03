Sadiq Khan Blasts Donald Trump, Says President Is Dealing With Hurricane Dorian From ‘The Golf Course’

Some critics accuse Trump of only caring about Hurricane Dorian because it may threaten his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan blasted Donald Trump for spending time out on the links as Hurricane Dorian, a Category 2 storm, approaches the east coast of the U.S., Politico reports.

Hurricane Dorian, believed to be threatening Florida’s Atlantic coast, has already claimed several lives in the Bahamas and is now churning out in the ocean with a projected path still expected to bedevil Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Donald Trump, for his part, canceled a planned trip to Poland in order to be around Washington but has reportedly spent much of his time playing golf in Virginia.

Khan isn’t having it.

“He’s clearly busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course,” Khan said.

The Trump-Khan Feud

It was another salvo in an ongoing war of words between Trump and Khan. As reported by The Hill, Khan also recently called Trump the “global poster-boy for white nationalism.”

“A new wave of extremist far-right movements and political parties are winning power and influence at alarming speed — fueled by Donald Trump, the global poster-boy for white nationalism,” Khan wrote.

Trump, meanwhile, has never been circumspect in his distaste for Khan. The beef between the two men apparently started in 2016 before Trump was elected. At the time, Trump was floating the idea of a ban on Muslims entering the country. That idea didn’t sit well with Khan, who is Muslim.

Sadiq Khan blasts Trump as the "global poster-boy for white nationalism" https://t.co/s2GaDnizK4 pic.twitter.com/ij7TwWGTZq — The Hill (@thehill) September 2, 2019

Khan, in response, called Trump’s views on religion “ignorant.” Trump has referred to Khan as a “stone cold loser,” and Khan has accused Trump of writing tweets worthy of “an 11-year-old.”

Trump Prepares For Dorian

HuffPost writer Mary Papenfuss says that Donald Trump “gave the impression” that he would spend the entire Labor Day weekend at the Maryland presidential retreat Camp David. However, reporters noticed the presidential helicopter flying back and forth between Camp David and Virginia, and purportedly Trump has been spotted on the links.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Trump didn’t deny that he’s been out on the golf course.

“The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday. Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks. Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive),” he wrote.

He went on to say that Barack Obama would oft fly to Hawaii on presidential time. He also mentioned that Khan should focus on knife crime, which Trump says is “totally out of control” in London and should stay out of U.S. business.