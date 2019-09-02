NFL Rumors: Cowboys Reportedly ‘Frustrated’ With Ezekiel Elliott Following Latest Contract Discussions

With three days remaining before the 2019 NFL season formally gets underway, Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys are still at a stalemate. Despite recent reports that suggested both sides are closer to reaching some sort of compromise regarding the superstar running back’s desired contract extension, the newest update on the negotiations hints that the Cowboys are less than happy with some of Elliott’s supposed contract demands.

On Sunday night, Yahoo Sports‘ Charles Robinson tweeted that the Cowboys met with Elliott earlier in the day, only for Dallas officials to get “frustrated” by these discussions. Robinson added that following a productive round of talks on Saturday, the Cowboys were expecting “more compromise” in order for an extension to be finalized on Sunday, but expressed hope that both parties would be closer to coming to terms with each other when they meet again on Monday.

As tweeted by Robinson earlier on Sunday, the Cowboys were reportedly close to “completing a contract” with Elliott after the two sides had met on Saturday. However, Bleacher Report separately noted that there was still “significant ground to cover” between the Cowboys and Elliott, as reported on Sunday by the Dallas Morning News‘ David Moore.

According to Bleacher Report, the Cowboys recently made an offer to Elliott that would allow him to become the NFL’s second-highest-paid running back, right behind Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley. The 24-year-old former Ohio State star, however, is reportedly seeking an extension that would allow him to surpass Gurley and become the top-paid RB in the entire league.

Meanwhile, recent comments from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suggested that he expects the impasse with Elliott to continue into the regular season. Dallas is scheduled to play its first regular-season game on Sunday against the New York Giants, and, should Elliott be unavailable, may have to choose between rookie Tony Pollard and veteran Alfred Morris as their Week 1 starter running back.

I'm told #Cowboys and #EzekielElliott camp spent Saturday exchanging multiple contract ideas. 'Ping-pong proposals,' if you will. That got both sides near where they need to be. Next up: 'Midnight hour,' as Stephen Jones put it. pic.twitter.com/TrxOsPO3g2 — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) September 1, 2019

“My entire expectation for what we’re putting together as a team right now would anticipate with him holding out… that he’s going to miss games. I just accept that,” Jones told The Athletic, as quoted by Bleacher Report.

A two-time All-Pro selection with two Pro Bowls also under his belt, Ezekiel Elliott was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and has enjoyed tremendous success in his three NFL seasons thus far. For the 2018 season, Elliott tallied totals of 1,434 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, as well as a team-leading 77 receptions for 567 yards and three touchdown receptions.