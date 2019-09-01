AEW News: Superstar Released From Company After One Match

When All Elite Wrestling signed Kylie Rae, she was being positioned as one of the top babyfaces in the women’s division. Known among the fans as “Smiley Kylie,” the bubbly performer made her debut at Double or Nothing in a strong losing effort against Britt Baker, Nyla Rose and Awesome Kong. Since then, however, she hasn’t been seen at the company’s other shows.

After the event, she had to take time off to recover from an injury. However, as The Inquisitr recently reported, the 27-year-old’s absence became more mysterious when she deleted her social media accounts. Now the saga has escalated, with Tony Khan revealing that she won’t be returning to action in an AEW ring at all.

As documented by Cultaholic, Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp asked the AEW president and CEO about Rae’s status at the press gathering following last night’s All Out pay-per-view. Khan confirmed that the performer had requested and been granted her release from the company, but there was no bad blood between them.

Khan did not offer any further explanation about the matter, but his revelation doesn’t answer any questions about Rae’s current situation, either. As noted by the Cultaholic report, she’s only wrestled two independent matches since Double or Nothing. Her last one was a two-on-one handicap bout against Robert Anthony and Frank the Clown for Freelance Wrestling back in June.

With reports circulating pertaining to an undisclosed injury since then, it begs the question whether or not she’s healthy enough to wrestle again. If the injury wasn’t going to keep her out permanently, it’s hard to imagine her wanting to leave one of the biggest wrestling companies in the world.

Khan’s lack of comments on the situation, coupled with Rae’s deletion of her social media accounts, suggest that she wants to keep a low profile for the time being. Whatever has happened that’s caused her to go her own way is a personal matter between the wrestler and the company for now, and that must be respected.

Khan stating that both parties parted ways amicably suggests that the door is always open for her to return at a later date. Assuming that she isn’t leaving the wrestling industry for good, you can never rule anything out. From the get-go, it was evident that Rae was a star in the making, so here’s hoping that we see her in a wrestling ring again in the near future.