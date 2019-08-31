Ruth Bader Ginsburg Breaks Silence On Her Health And Career: ‘I Am On My Way To Being Very Well’

The Supreme Court Justice recently underwent three weeks of radiation treatment for tumors on her pancreas.

During remarks at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg assured the audience — and the country — that she is doing just fine after undergoing treatment for pancreatic tumors.

The Supreme Court revealed last week that Ginsburg successfully completed three weeks of radiation treatments for malignant tumors doctors found on her pancreas, according to Fox News.

After it was announced last week that she had undergone the treatment, the Supreme Court said that Ginsburg “tolerated” it very well and that any evidence of disease in her body was no longer apparent.

The tumor on her pancreas was originally detected through a blood test taken in July. She was treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and the court said she will continue to receive tests to monitor the development of any new issues.

Speaking to the audience, Ginsburg said, “This audience can see that I am alive. And I am on my way to being very well.”

The justice also explained that her job on the High Court is one of the toughest jobs she’s ever held, but that she apparently loves every second of it and it has motivated her to make it through a number of cancer scares in past years.

“I love my job. It is the best and hardest job that I ever had,” she said. “It has kept me going through four cancer bouts. Instead of concentrating on my aches and pains, I just know that I have to read this set of briefs.”

The revered judge was introduced at the event by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden to the crowd of thousands gathered at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., who showed up to see Ginsburg.

Hayden tweeted a photo of the large gathering earlier in the day, indicating that many had been in line since the early morning hours with hopes of being able to hear the judge speak.

“Just WOW! More than 4,000 people to see Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the [Liberary of Congress] #NatBookFest,” Hayde wrote.

On Monday, the University of Buffalo in New York bestowed the judge with an honorary law degree. The judge jokingly addressed her nickname, “Notorious RBG,” explaining that even though she is 86-years-old, people of all ages line up to take pictures with her.

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton. She was the second female justice to be appointed to the court, following Sandra Day O’Connor.

The Supreme Court is set to begin its next session on October 7.