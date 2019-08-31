‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Jill Starts A Fight

A brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of September 2 through 6 brings romance, intrigue, and a fight.

It is already time for the opening night at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) worked hard on creating the perfect evening, but at the last minute, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) cut her out of it. While the night begins as a hit with the big party beginning, there’s a good chance that it will end with a bang caused by Phyllis.

In the meantime, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) hopes to get the party started in style. Nate (Sean Dominic) is on hand to support Abby while Nick (Joshua Morrow) enjoys the evening with Chelsea. She cannot remember the last time she had more fun, and then Chelsea and Nick share a sweet kiss as their romance begins to heat up again. Also, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) enjoy the evening out celebrating the new hotel and Abby’s latest venture.

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) suddenly realizes what a lucky man he is. With Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) by his side, Victor enjoys the golden years of his life, and she firmly supports him during his fight against the rare blood disease he has. They enjoy a beautiful moment together on the couch at home as Victor counts his blessings despite the storm his younger son, Adam (Mark Grossman), is brewing up, according to The Inquisitr.

Finally, Jill (Jess Walton) gets a shock when Devon (Bryton James) reveals that somebody is contesting Katherine Chancellor’s will. It has been several years now, but the wheels are set in motion to change the fact that Devon is Katherine’s heir. If the person is successful, then Devon stands to lose a lot of money and the lifestyle he’s become accustomed to in the years since his inheritance. Of course, Devon will not let everything go without a fight, and Jill is stunned to hear that the situation has come up.

Considering the name Chance Chancellor has come up a lot recently, it seems that he could be the person who decided to file the paperwork to overturn Devon’s inheritance. After the heartbreaking year he’s had, it looks like Devon has some fire left inside him to fight to keep control of his fortune, which he’s used to build a business empire that supports many families in Genoa City and beyond.