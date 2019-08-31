Ellie Goulding Married In Gown That Took 640 Hours To Make

British pop star Ellie Goulding recently marked a major milestone in her life — she officially married Caspar Jopling in a ceremony that took place in her native England, as Just Jared reports. The blonde bombshell decided to steer clear of the Hollywood lights and instead tie the knot at York Minster Cathedral in York, England.

The venue appeared to be a breathtaking piece of architecture, with gorgeous windows that were visible in the background of the photo taken when the duo shared their first official kiss as man and wife.

Many fans were curious to see what kind of dress Goulding decided to wear on her big day, and they got their wish as the first photos of the gown were revealed. The talented songstress opted to work with designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi at the fashion house Chloé to craft her gorgeous gown. She shared some of her thoughts on the partnership that went into crafting her perfect gown with Just Jared.

“I was so thrilled and excited to collaborate with Natacha at Chloé on my wedding dress. I have loved the brand and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloé to play big part of this special day. Natacha worked alongside me to design something timeless and classic, but with all the Chloé spirit. Natacha is a very talented designer and I have admired her work from day one. I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried on the dress during my fitting in Paris.”

Goulding’s dress was a true show-stopper. The overall dress took over 640 hours to create, as Just Jared reported. The dress was hand embroidered with a tribute to Goulding’s British heritage, the White Roses of York. White glass beads were also incorporated into the design to add a bit more detail, and the collar and silk tulle veil were even embroidered with the duo’s initials.

Goulding carried a white bouquet with her, and pulled her wavy blonde locks into a chic bun with a few strands hanging at the front to soften the look.

Plenty of celebrities headed to York to attend Goulding’s nuptials and to celebrate with the happy couple.

As Just Jared reported, Goulding and Jopling were joined by pop star Katy Perry, actor Orlando Bloom, actress Sienna Miller and musician James Blunt.

Goulding and Jopling were initially introduced by Princess Eugenie, so British royalty was in attendance at her nuptials as well. Matchmaker Princess Eugenie attended the wedding alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and her sister Princess Beatrice.