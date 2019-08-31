‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Urges Her Followers To ‘Never Give Up’ In New Photo

Amber Portwood shocked Teen Mom OG fans earlier this summer when she was arrested for domestic battery. Reportedly, a fight broke out between Amber and her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. During the fight, Andrew was reportedly holding their son, James. It is alleged that Amber was holding a machete during the argument.

Following her arrest, a no-contact order was placed between Amber and Andrew. Amber hasn’t been able to speak out much regarding the incident, but she was in court last month, and her Teen Mom OG co-stars were there to support her. Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd all traveled to Indiana to be there for Amber during her difficult time.

While she hasn’t been able to say too much, she has been posting on social media. In the early morning hours of Saturday, she posted a selfie to Instagram of herself getting ready for bed. In the photo, Amber has her head on the pillow with her headphones on and is looking at the camera. With the picture, she urged her followers to “never give up.”

“Sending love be beautiful inside and out and never give up. There’s always something. Music a book and meditation whatever it may be! Too many beautiful souls on here. Goodnight”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber will appear on the Teen Mom OG reunion Monday night on MTV. Amber was unable to travel to New York to film for the show, and many fans wondered if she would be able to appear or not. It turns out that Dr. Drew went to Indiana to sit down with Amber and talk to her. However, if fans were hoping to get some information about her arrest or what happened between her and Andrew, they won’t be able to.

After she is asked about the incident, she talks to members of her team, urging them for help to get her side of the story told.

“I really need some assurance. Can you talk to my lawyers and just please, figure something out? I want to get my side of the story out.”

Amber Portwood has been sharing her story on Teen Mom OG for a decade. The mom of two nearly quit the show last season but decided to continue with her role. The season finale of the show recently aired, but fans can tune in to the all-new Teen Mom OG reunion to catch up with Amber and the rest of the cast.