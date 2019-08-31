Watch FC Bayern Munich Vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Bayern Try To Get Season On Track

In their last match prior to the season's first international break, FC Bayern Munich hope to collect three points from winless 1. FSV Mainz 05.

As the German Bundesliga heads into the first international break of the 2019/2020 season, FC Bayern Munich look to build on their 3-0 drubbing of Schalke last weekend that got the defending champions going after a sluggish, 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin to open the campaign. And they find an opponent ripe for the taking when they face 1. FSV Mainz 05, who are one go just four Bundesliga teams failing to collect a single point from the first two rounds of play, per Sky Sports. Bayern host the last-place team in a match that will live stream on Saturday.

To find out how to watch a live video stream of the FC Bayern Munich vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 German Bundesliga showdown leading into the international break, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 75,000-seat Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Saturday, August 31.

Fans in England and throughout the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 2:30 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, the game gets underway at 9:30 a.m. EDT, 6:30 a.m. PDT. In China, the Die Roten vs. Karnevalsverein match kicks off at 9:30 p.m on Saturday night.

For Bayern, Coach Niko Kovac is expected to give a full debut to new loan signing Philippe Coutinho, who comes to the Bundesliga champs from the champion Spanish La Liga side, Barcelona. The 27-year-old Brazilian played about 30 minutes in the win over Schalke — but Kovac has hailed the Barcelona man as a “superstar,” as quoted by Bleacher Report.

“He’s likeable, calm and reserved. That’s what makes a superstar,” Kovac said on Friday. “He can do anything but he is still modest.”

Mainz 05 started the season in dire fashion, losing three games starting with a DFB-Pokal match to third-tier club FC Kaiserslautern, per Vavel. They face a difficult assignment as they search for their maiden point against the 29-time German champions.

Philippe Coutinho is expected to make his full debut for FC Bayern Munich on Saturday. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

