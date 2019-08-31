‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Gives Health Update After Freak Accident That Split His Eye In Half

A star of MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds had one heck of a freak accident. Theo Campbell, who is currently appearing on his second season of the hit reality series, revealed on Instagram that he almost lost his eye after it was hit by a champagne cork. Theo didn’t reveal if he was popping the champagne himself, or if he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, but the Love Island alum is now giving an update on the status of his eye and if he will ever see again.

In his Instagram post from Tuesday, Theo revealed he already had two different surgeries to repair his eye that was essentially split in half by the cork. He thanked his girlfriend in the post for flying out to be by his side, as he was in Ibiza, Spain, when the freak accident occurred. He then joked that he would be looking for some stylish eye patches, and commenters promised to help him find some designer ones soon.

Now, on Twitter, Theo is giving fans an update.

“I currently have 7 stitches in my eye (gross) and the doctors say it’s unlikely I’ll see properly again, they done a good job saving it as they said I might loose [sic] my whole eye to begin with. But Im hopeful and don’t want to believe my eye is gone forever. Anything is possible,” the reality star wrote.

It looks like Theo believed he was going to lose his eye all along, but for now, it seems like it’s going to stay put. Whether or not he will be able to see through it again remains to be seen, but it doesn’t appear to be slowing him down or affecting him in a negative way.

The tweet was liked over 31,000 times by fans of the Challenge star, and plenty of his co-stars left comments in his original Instagram post. Challenge veterans like Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Nany Gonzalez all seemed shocked at the news and wished for a speedy recovery. Challenge newbies, like Paulie Calafiore and Zahida Allen, left their well-wishes for the Brit as well.

Whether this injury will keep Theo from competing in his third Challenge is unknown at this time. Theo became an instant fan-favorite after appearing on War of the Worlds and finished second in one of the most difficult finals of all time. Fans can expect an update from Theo when the reunion airs at the end of Season 34.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.