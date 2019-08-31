Celebrities React To Valerie Harper’s Death

'Mary Tyler Moore' star Ed Asner and more celebrities react to the death of the TV and stage icon at age 80.

The death of Valerie Harper has rocked the entertainment world. The four-time Emmy Award winner best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern in the 1970s series The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rhoda, died at age 80 after a long battle with cancer, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Harper, who logged a long list of TV, movie, and stage roles—even scoring a Tony Award nod in 2010 for her role as Tallulah Bankhead in Looped—is now being remembered by celebrities who worked with her or simply admired her work.

Harper was also remembered on social media by some of her longtime co-stars including Edward Asner, who played Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970 to 1977. Asner remembered Harper as a “beautiful, wonderful” actress and friend whose light shined on all those around her.

Actress Mia Farrow tweeted a 1970s’era photo o Harper as Rhoda and wrote, ‘Thank you brilliant Valerie- you gave us so much!! RIP Valerie Harper.”

Topher Grace, who worked with Harper on the sitcom That ’70s Show in 2001, also remembered the star. Grace wrote that the Emmy-winning actress was “amazing” to work with.

Other stars, including Alyssa Milano — who worked with Harper on Melrose Place in the late 1990s — posted tributes. Cyndi Lauper and actor Kevin Sorbo took to Twitter to remember Mary Tyler Moore’s sidekick, Harper, and her contributions to the entertainment world. In addition, comedian Rosie O’Donnell paid tribute to Harper with a clip from her 1990s talk show.

And in a poignant remembrance, Harper’s Dancing with the Stars partner, Tristan Macmanus, posted a photo of her from when she competed with him on the celebrity dancing show in 2013, just after her terminal cancer diagnosis.

You can see some of the celebrity reaction to Valerie Harper’s death below.

A beautiful woman, a wonderful actress, a great friend and with balls bigger than mine. Her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of us. Goodnight beautiful. I’ll see you soon. pic.twitter.com/FicADkSAzS — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 30, 2019

Valerie Harper was always the most gracious and the kindest actor on set. She will be missed. Rest In Peace. ???? pic.twitter.com/kJdXYrmzmq — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 30, 2019

In 1995 I was a young actor and I got to act in an Off Bway play called Death Defying Acts with #ValerieHarper. She was the real deal. A wonderful person and friend and I’m so sad to hear of her departure and our collective loss. #RIP. — aasif mandvi (@aasif) August 30, 2019

Valerie Harper passed away. She was a wonderful actress and brought me so much joy. She will be missed rip❤️ — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) August 30, 2019

Another wonderful actor passes away. Loved this show growing up. Valerie Harper, TV's Rhoda, has died at 80 https://t.co/0SB1HMkrst — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 30, 2019

I was so sad to hear that the amazing Valerie Harper passed away. “Aunt Paula” was as wonderful to work with as she was funny. My best to her family. pic.twitter.com/DuOom2478j — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) August 30, 2019

Loading...

Condolences to the family of Valerie Harper. Going to miss you Rhoda Morgenstern! ????❌⭕️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 30, 2019

Harper had been battling health problems for a decade after receiving a lung cancer diagnosis. In 2013, she was given three months to live after being diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer, leptomeningeal carcinomatosis.

But the television legend shocked fans by competing on the 17th season of Dancing With the Stars even after receiving her terminal diagnosis. During her illness, Harper also continued to act, appearing as a guest star on shows like Hot in Cleveland, Melissa & Joey, and 2 Broke Girls as well as voice roles on The Simpsons and American Dad.

Harper’s death comes just four months after the death of her Mary Tyler Moore co-star Georgia Engel.

Harper is survived by her husband, Tony Cacciotti, and daughter Cristina.