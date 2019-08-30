WWE Rumors: Putting Together Robert Roode And Dolph Ziggler Was The Idea Of Just One Person

The new team has already proven to be quite a successful one.

When Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler were randomly paired together on a recent Monday Night Raw, a lot of WWE fans were quite confused. The big Tag Team Turmoil Match had a lot of established teams and then a random makeshift partnership which kind of came out of nowhere and actually won the match. Now, rumors are flying around that it was the idea of just one person to actually pair together the former champions.

In the big tag match, teams such as the Lucha House Party, The O.C., and the Viking Warriors were all defeated and left without a title shot. Roode and Ziggler are not only a new tag team in WWE, but they are going to face Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for the Raw Tag Team Championship at Clash of Champions next month.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, WWE chose Roode and Ziggler because they are said to be able to work well with Strowman. It is believed that they are talented enough to make for a great title match on a pay-per-view, but there may actually be much more to all of this.

More rumors are flying around that the idea to partner Roode and Ziggler together came from just one person. The reason it happened is that the one person is now in full control of Monday Night Raw and that person is none other than Paul Heyman.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., the idea to team up Ziggler and Roode came directly from Heyman. With Heyman being the Executive Director of Raw, his decisions usually are what get the go-ahead and that is what happened here.

Heyman is apparently a very big fan of Roode and he was actually tired of seeing him booked “as a nobody on the card” for such a long time. This big Tag Team Turmoil Match win on Raw was meant to bring him up some and get him back into the main picture for the red brand.

It is not yet known if Roode and Ziggler will win the Raw Tag Team Championship at Clash of Champions, but the possibility is there. A loss for Rollins and Strowman could come forth due to problems within the team since they are also facing one another that night for the WWE Universal Championship.

Robert Roode has had his moments on the WWE main roster, but he always seems to fall back into limbo. Even if the team of him and Dolph Ziggler don’t win the tag titles at Clash of Champions, this is a big step up and gets him back into the spotlight.