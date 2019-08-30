‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Reveals Wife Brittany Cartwright Doesn’t Always Wear Her Wedding Ring

Jax Taylor was caught without his twice this week.

Jax Taylor apparently does not always wear his wedding ring, but neither does his wife.

When faced with divorce rumors days ago after being spotted without his wedding band twice, the Vanderpump Rules star took to his Instagram Stories. He shared a photo of himself with his wedding ring on while revealing that his wife, Brittany Cartwright, rarely wears her wedding ring when they’re at home.

“She usually doesn’t have her ring on at home in my defense,” he wrote in the caption of a clip of Cartwright.

Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot in Kentucky in June in front of their family members, friends and Vanderpump Rules co-stars, many of whom had roles in the ceremony. As fans saw earlier this year on Season 7, Cartwright enlisted Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder to serve as bridesmaids while Katie Maloney acted as her Matron of Honor.

Meanwhile, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz served as Taylor’s best men as Peter Madrigal and Lala Kent’s fiance, Randall Emmett, were featured as groomsmen.

While Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding is expected to be seen on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Bravo TV has not yet confirmed any details about the footage. That said, cameras were seen in the background of several cast members’ social media pages throughout their time in Kentucky.

Around the time that photos began swirling regarding a ringless Taylor, an insider spoke out on the couple’s behalf, insisting that despite the absence of Taylor’s ring, he and Cartwright were actually doing “better than ever.”

“Marriage has brought them even closer together and they’re confused why people are making such a big deal out of Jax being spotted without his ring. He was out doing things and working out and just forgot to put it on and people are turning it into something it’s not. It means absolutely nothing and they find it laughable,” the source close to the couple told Hollywood Life.

The same source went on to say that while Taylor was involved in a number of falling outs with their co-stars during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Cartwright has stuck by her husband and continued to support him throughout the drama he has faced with their co-stars.

Taylor, Cartwright and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8. A premiere date has not yet been announced.