Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi & Stefan Are Furious & A Health Scare Rocks Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, August 30, reveal that there will be a huge cliffhanger, as well as some other shocking moments for fans to obsess over all weekend long.

Celebrating the Soaps reports that Days of Our Lives viewers will watch Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and her new husband Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) get enraged when Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) tells them that she is moving into the mansion with them and that she’s been hired as the CEO of DiMera Enterprises.

Gabi and Stefan had both been vying for that job, but Mr. Shin decided to give the opportunity to Kate, who qualifies to run the company because she is the widow of Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis).

So, when Kate moves in, it will upset and shock both Gabi and Stefan for multiple reasons. Not only are they both out of the job that they wanted, but they don’t want Kate around to disrupt their new lives as husband and wife.

Elsewhere, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is going to vow to head out on the road and find Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and her daughter, Holly.

However, he will first help Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) to persuade Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) to make a deal with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in order to get information on Nicole, Holly, and Dr. Rolf’s serum.

In the latest #DAYS, Kate receives an enticing offer.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/FrSedWV0Z1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 20, 2019

As many Days of Our Lives fans know, the serum would restore Jack’s memories and help him to remember his life with his former wife, Jennifer, and their children Abigail and JJ.

All three of them will then head to Chicago where they’ll look for the answers that they are seeking.

Of course, Eric’s current girlfriend, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godrey) will express her worry and fear that Nicole will come between her and Eric if she’s found alive.

Finally, there will be a medical emergency in Salem when Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) wants to throw a party in honor of Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price’s (Sal Stowers) engagement.

However, she may not get the chance to host the party when she collapses to the floor. It will be a huge cliffhanger, and spoilers suggest that Julie’s life will be hanging in the balance in the very near future.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with all of the drama in Salem by tuning into Days of Our Lives, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC.