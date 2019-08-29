Andrew Yang Slams CNN After Network Snubs His Poll Results In On-Screen Graphic

Yang took a shot at the cable news network, calling their coverage of his campaign 'odd' and 'confusing.'

Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful who has emerged from being virtually unknown to having a cult following called the “Yang Gang,” has recently demonstrated in the polls that his campaign has some real juice.

It would behoove his fellow Democratic opponents to pay attention to the up-and-comer, given the fact that he’s making measurable progress and the same goes for cable news networks.

But for whatever reason, CNN snubbed the rising star in a recent on-air discussion and if left Yang and his campaign scratching their heads.

Yang and his team are crying foul at the network’s coverage — or more accurately the lack thereof — of his emerging presidential campaign, according to The Hill.

In graphic CNN aired on Thursday, which displayed the results of a recent Quinnipac University Poll during a discussion of several primary candidates, for yet-to-be explained reasons, CNN failed to mention Yang’s name or display it on screen.

However, the network did show former Texas lawmaker Beto O’Rourke’s name, even though he is decidedly behind Yang in the poll they were referencing. In the actual poll results, Yang was at three percent and O’Rourke was at one percent.

To be fair, CNN didn’t specifically claim that the six candidates they listed were the top six of the poll, though the network didn’t immediately clarify the situation to The Hill when they requested comment on the matter.

CNN: "We have decided that if @AndrewYang didn't exist, these would be the top 6 from the Quinnipiac poll, so despite Yang polling 3% in this poll, there is no point in displaying him in the top 6."#YangGang #Yang2020 #WhoIsAndrewYang? pic.twitter.com/S3geCQ0HC9 — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) August 28, 2019

In an email sent to his supporters on Thursday, Yang took a jab at the network for their “confusing” and “odd” coverage.

“I’ll admit I’ve never been a politician before, but the treatment of our rising national poll results has been odd and confusing,” Yang wrote.

Yang apparently turned his focus to using the snub to help bolster his political war chest. Yang’s campaign sent out a fundraising email blast to his supporters, which in part asked them to “force the networks and everyone in the media to pay attention and increase coverage of our campaign.”

“The trend of this campaign is already very positive — think where we could be if we received the same level of coverage as folks like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Joe Biden,” Yang said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yang received welcomed news early Wednesday morning when it was confirmed that he met the criteria to appear on the debate stage for the third round of debates in September, which will take place in Houston, Texas.

He will face off against nine other Democratic opponents in an event that — because of the number of candidates who qualified — will take place during a single night.