Apple Confirms Date For iPhone 11 Announcement

After months of rumors and speculation, Apple has finally revealed the announcement date for its 2019 iPhones, which have been unofficially dubbed the iPhone 11 lineup. Earlier today, the company sent out a notice to invitees, including social media influencers and popular tech reviewers, welcoming them to its next big event on Tuesday, September 10, according to a report from The Verge.

The “By Innovation Only” event will take place at Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

While Apple’s invitation did not list the products the company will announce in September, past rumors indicate that there will be three new iPhone models, which will act as successors to the current iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. The two new iPhones positioned to replace the iPhone XS and XS Max will be Apple’s first triple-camera phones. Based on leaked renders, the three cameras will be arranged in a triangular pattern housed in a square camera bump with rounded corners located on the rear of the device, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The successor to the XS Max may also feature a slightly larger display, coming in at 6.1 inches instead of the 5.8 inches on the current model.

As for the iPhone XR successor, it’s believed that Apple will be adding additional color options to its already colorful lineup, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The iPhone XR currently comes in blue, coral, black, yellow, white, and (PRODUCT) RED, but it’s rumored the 2019 lineup will include new green and lavender colors. These new color options are expected to replace the current coral and blue options.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also took to Twitter to point out a connection between the event’s invitations and the upcoming colors for the iPhone XR.

The Apple event invite has the iPhone XR replacement's green and lavender colors at the top of the bottom of the Apple https://t.co/p8F9Gz3Y3D pic.twitter.com/FKI9tkSNbQ — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 29, 2019

Another rumor suggests that all the 2019 iPhones could come with reverse wireless charging, which would allow the devices to charge other devices with wireless charging capabilities, including Apple’s AirPods and other iPhones. There is also expected to be improvements to battery life, performance speeds, and Face ID biometric security.

And since Apple rarely focuses its launch events on a single product, it’s believed the company will also be rolling out updated Apple Watches, along with software updates for several of its devices, including the HomePod, iPads, and the new iPhones.

Apple’s next iPhone event will take place on September 10th https://t.co/OMnovcZBrj pic.twitter.com/uwGyqoemd4 — The Verge (@verge) August 29, 2019

Loading...

The company is also said to be working to release a totally redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro, but that’s likely to come in October. Apple has hosted September and October events in previous years, so this wouldn’t be unusual for the company.

Finally, Apple is expected to announce the official release date for its new Mac Pro, which was originally confirmed back in 2018.

Apple’s iPhone event will be held on September 10, 2019.