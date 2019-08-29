Tyler Cameron Says Hannah Brown Will ‘Crush’ ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The Alabama beauty's runner-up is confident his ex has what it takes to win the mirrorball trophy.

Hannah Brown already has plenty of fans and friends in her corner as she gets ready to compete on Dancing with the Stars this fall. The Bachelorette star has the full support of her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, as she embarks on her journey to the mirrorball trophy.

Cameron, who last saw Brown when she spent the night at her apartment earlier this month shortly after The Bachelorette finale, told the Bachelor Party podcast that he has been in touch with his ex “a little bit” in recent weeks. Cameron added that the Alabama beauty queen reached out to him when his dad was sick, and he reiterated that “there’s no hard feelings” between the two of them, according to Us Weekly.

Cameron then gave his prediction about Hannah competing on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

“She’s super sweet and I hope nothing but the best for her. She’s going to crush Dancing with the Stars. She better go win that Mirrorball.”

Cameron stopped short of dishing on his rumored relationship with Gigi Hadid, who’s been showcasing him around the Big Apple of late and even brought him to MTV’s Video Music Awards over the weekend. When asked about his relationship with the supermodel, he said, “I’m not talking about that.”

As for his last verified romance, Tyler Cameron isn’t the only Bachelorette suitor who will be rooting for Hannah. Mike Johnson, Hannah’s sixth-place finisher who is currently getting another shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise, told People TV Brown has “so much energy.”

“She’s goofy and she’s clumsy, and she loves herself and she loves life,” Johnson said of The Bachelorette beauty. “And she’s super competitive. That woman is ridiculously competitive. I think that she’ll be a wonderful addition to Dancing with the Stars.”

Brown told Entertainment Tonight that she was excited to join Dancing with the Stars to get the focus off her love life. Brown admitted to ET that she’s “tired of talking” about her dating life.

Brown joins a long list of past Bachelor Nation stars who have traded roses for rumbas. Past Bachelor and Bachelorette stars who have competed on Dancing with the Stars include Trista Sutter, Jake Pavelka, Chris Soules, Nick Viall, Sean Lowe, Melissa Rycroft, and Joe Amabile.

Brown is only the second Bachelorette to land a gig on the ABC dance-off. Trista Sutter competed on the very first season of Dancing with the Stars in 2005, but unfortunately, she was the first competitor sent home on the first season. Hopefully, this Bachelorette will have better luck.

Dancing with the Stars Season 28 premieres Monday, September 16 on ABC.