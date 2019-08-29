‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Denies Spreading And Repeating ‘Train’ Rumor About Kelly Dodd

Kelly Dodd was the target of a nasty rumor on Tuesday night's show.

Vicki Gunvalson is speaking out about the swirling “train” rumor about Kelly Dodd, which was a hot topic during Tuesday night’s new episode of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During an interview with Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish on August 29, Gunvalson opened up about her role in the spreading of the rumor and revealed how she initially heard about the disturbing report, which Dodd has denied is true.

“Let me make this perfectly clear: I did not spread the rumor NOR did I repeat it to anyone,” she explained. “It came from a source close to Kelly.”

According to Gunvalson, a close friend of Dodd’s told her that he witnessed the alleged “train” going down during a dinner date with their co-star, Shannon Beador, in summer of last year. So, when it comes to going after the person who started the rumor, Gunvalson said it is the unnamed man who Dodd should have a problem with, not her. After all, Gunvalson decided not to discuss the matter with anyone.

“I had no idea he was going to share this information, and quite frankly I wish he would have kept it to himself,” Gunvalson recalled.

Although Gunvalson didn’t mention the “train” rumor directly, she did say during a cast dinner that she knew something about Dodd that she wasn’t discussing on camera and Tamra Judge quickly asked her if it was the “train” rumor she was referring to.

Following Judge’s suggestion, Gunvalson shot down the conversation and reprimanded her co-star for mentioning it.

Speaking to The Daily Dish, Gunvalson said she only mentioned the secret information she had against Dodd in an effort “to demonstrate that I could say things that are not flattering about Kelly, but I have chosen not to.”

After filming the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Dodd began lashing out at Gunvalson publicly through the media and online and in a post shared on Instagram before Tuesday’s show, Dodd slammed one of her co-stars as a “snake.”

While Gunvalson isn’t exactly hoping for a friendship with Dodd, she said she doesn’t like it when false rumors are pushed on the show and told The Daily Dish that they make her “very uncomfortable.”

To see more of Gunvalson, Dodd, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.