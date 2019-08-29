CNN’s Chris Cuomo Cuts Off Kayleigh McEnany Over Her Claims About Donald Trump, ‘Interview’s Over!’

'I do like that I don’t lie to my audience every damn chance I get,' Cuomo said.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo abruptly ended an interview with Donald Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany after she steadfastly refused to admit that Trump had ever lied, HuffPost reports.

McEnany appeared on CNN Wednesday night, and Cuomo asked her about a recent Washington Post analysis that concluded that Trump has made 12,000 false or misleading statements since taking office. McEnany wasn’t having it.

“He doesn’t lie. Guess who lies? The press lies,” she said.

Cuomo continued to press, trying to get McEnany to admit that Trump had told even one lie in his presidency. McEnany kept refusing, trying to insist that it was the media that was doing all of the lying.

Cuomo then gave an ultimatum.

“I’m going to ask you this one more time. Kayleigh McEnany, do you believe this president has ever lied to the American people?”

McEnany again held firm, insisting that the president has never lied.

Cuomo then joked that McEnany’s comment had blown his earpiece “right out of [his] head,” and even pretended to adjust it. McEnany, for her part, again suggested that it was the media doing all of the lying, and asked Cuomo if he believed the “fake news” media ever lied.

Cuomo had had enough. “Interview’s over,” he said.

f you can’t admit that this president has lied to the American people, you will not have credibility with the audience. You’ve got a long way to go, Kayleigh.

Kayleigh then suggested that Cuomo should look in the mirror, to which Cuomo jokingly responded that he didn’t care for the signs of aging that his face is showing, but “I do like that I don’t lie to my audience every damn chance I get.”

You can watch the interview below.

"No. I don't believe the President has lied."

Trump campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tells @ChrisCuomo President Trump has never lied to the country. pic.twitter.com/oSlLHZ4h0m — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) August 29, 2019

Cuomo did, however, say that McEnany would be invited back on the show, although he suggested that nobody is going to believe anything she says.

The new story that was at the heart of the exchange was published on August 12 by The Washington Post. As of the time of that writing, the paper claimed that Trump had made 12,019 false or misleading claims over 928 days, for an average of about 13 per day.

Some of the most-repeated false claims included that the border wall was being built, a claim that he had made 190 times by August 12; that the U.S. economy is the best it’s ever been in history (186 times); or that he was responsible for the biggest tax cut in history (162 times).