‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Steps Out Without Wedding Ring In Greece As Joe Faces Deportation

She's been in Mykonos with friends for several days.

Teresa Giudice is currently enjoying a European getaway with friends in Mykonos, Greece, and during a recent outing, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member was photographed flaunting her fit frame on the beach with her wedding ring nowhere in sight.

On August 27, People magazine shared photos of the mother of four with a full face of makeup, tons of jewelry, and no wedding ring and noted that her husband of nearly 20 years, Joe Giudice, is being held by ICE at an immigration detention center in Pennsylvania.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall, Joe was released from prison in March after being sentenced to a 41-month term years ago and was immediately taken into custody by ICE due to his looming deportation.

Although Teresa’s husband appealed a judge’s decision to send him back to his native Italy last year, the ruling has not yet been overturned.

Teresa and Joe share four daughters, including Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, and earlier this summer, Joe tragically missed Gia’s graduation from high school. Now, as Gia prepares to head to Rutgers University for college, he’s expected to miss even more of his children’s milestones.

During an interview with the Bravo Insider earlier this year, Teresa opened up about Joe’s absence.

“If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything,” Teresa said. “He’s going to be missing out on so much.”

Teresa went on to say that her children adore their father and have been through a lot of hardships due to his incarceration. She also said that as a mom, it’s been hard to watch her children have to grow up without their dad around.

Joe’s prison stint began in March 2016, months after Teresa completed an 11-month prison sentence in Connecticut. Years prior, both parties had been charged with crimes of bank and wire fraud and because Joe isn’t a United States citizen, he was eligible for and granted with a deportation order.

In February, while appearing alongside her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars at the Season 9 reunion, Teresa was questioned about her failure to keep her wedding ring on at all times by host Andy Cohen.

“Who cares if I wear my rings or I don’t?” she wondered.

Teresa then pointed out that her husband “never wore rings.”

Teresa and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey but a premiere date has not yet been set.