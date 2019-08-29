Shakira Bringing ‘El Dorado’ World Tour To The Big Screens

Shakira is bringing her “El Dorado” world tour to the big screen, per Billboard.

“Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music, and Shakira Entertainment announced Wednesday (Aug. 28) that Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, directed by the Colombian singer and James Merryman, will relive Shak’s show through documentary footage,” they reported.

“This was one of the most memorable tours of my career,” the “Don’t Bother” hitmaker stated in a press statement.

“After I recovered my voice, my fans inspired me to get back on stage as they always do, and it’s pretty surreal to be reliving it with them now in over 60 countries in theaters throughout the world.”

“I know they’ve been asking on my socials for this concert film and now it’s finally ready,” she continued.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing revealed the movie will contain a mixture of behind the scenes clips, the “Can’t Remember To Forget You” chart-topper’s own words and the concert itself.

The show was filmed at The Forum in Los Angeles. It will premiere in more than 2,000 theatres in over 60 countries, and will only show for one night on November 13. There will be encore screenings in select locations.

Tickets to watch the movie are available at Shakira.Film.

Shakira shared the poster for the film via her Instagram account which sees the “Did It Again” songstress on stage in one of her stage costumes, with her electric guitar in her hand.

Within 14 hours, the post racked up over 219,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

Throughout her career, Shakira has released 11 studio albums. Her first primarily recorded album in English, Laundry Service, propelled her into superstardom. The record topped the charts worldwide in countries like Australia, Canada, Sweden, and Switzerland to name a few. It peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. and Spain and reached No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. It contained the hit singles, “Whenever, Wherever,” “Underneath Your Clothes,” and “Objection (Tango),” which impacted the charts globally.

Since then, her albums Oral Fixation, Vol. 2, She Wolf, and El Dorado have contained numerous hit singles.

Shakira’s collaboration with Maluma, “Chantaje,” has racked up over 609 million streams and over 2.4 billion views on YouTube.

In 2006, her single “Hips Don’t Lie” featuring Wyclef Jean became one of the best-selling singles of all time after achieving over 13 million downloads, according to Sony ATV. The track was a global No. 1 smash becoming her first to top the charts in the U.S. and the U.K.

On Spotify, she currently has over 21.1 million monthly listeners, making her 92nd most played act in the world.

