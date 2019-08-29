Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor Faces Grave Danger

Hot new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor will face grave danger when Adam enacts the next phase of his plan to destroy the myth of the Newmans.

Adam (Mark Grossman) will soon go to his father to extend an olive branch. Adam will tell Victor (Eric Braeden) that he lashed out and threatened the entire family because they sided with Nick (Joshua Morrow) in the custody hearing, according to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest. In the end, Adam worries that he will lose out on having a relationship with Christian (Alex Wilson) in the future. Adam sees history repeating itself with his son, just like it happened with Victor and Adam.

“Victor lost all patience with Adam after he declared war on the entire family,” Y&R head writer Josh Griffith explained.

After everything Victor did to try to give Adam a second chance, he is unhappy with how Adam has acted since his return to Genoa City. Adam lashing out at him and the rest of the family is, for him, the last straw. Victor seems like he is entirely out of second chances to extend to his second son. Plus, Victor has a difficult time believing that Adam’s apology is genuine, given how dead set he’s been on burning everything to the ground lately. Even though Victor desperately wants unity within his family, especially while he’s fighting a potentially deadly disease, Adam’s offer seems too good to be true.

Griffith agrees with The Mustache’s assessment of the situation, as he believes Adam’s move could be the next part of his plan to ruin his family.

“Victor is smart to be skeptical as Adam has a dangerous agenda attached to his apology. Victor takes his legacy very seriously and was insulted when Adam turned down the opportunity to run Newman Enterprises,” said the head writer.

Because Victor values family above almost anything, he will not allow Adam to destroy it. Sure, he’s gone up against his children in the past, but in the end, they have always reunited. However, this time seems different between Victor and Adam. Victor is aware that Adam has deep-rooted issues against him, and he wants to protect Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) as well as Nick, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) from Adam’s revenge scheme.

“Never underestimate Victor Newman as he is always able to stay one step ahead of any adversary,” Griffith reminded.

Of course, Victor’s weakness could end up being the rare blood condition he faces. That’s the wild card in the whole thing.