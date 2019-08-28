LuAnn De Lesseps Shares Statement On Instagram After Completing Probation, Ramona Singer Is ‘So Proud’

LuAnn de Lesseps was put on probation after a 2017 arrest.

LuAnn de Lesseps shared a personal message with her fans and followers on Instagram on Wednesday, August 28 after it was confirmed that the Real Housewives of New York City star has completed her probation.

Nearly two years after she was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for drunkenly trespassing at a hotel before getting violent with a responding police officer, de Lesseps acknowledged her “difficult year” and as thanked her online audience for their support.

“I’m happy to say after a long difficult year… I’ve made it through! I’m humbled and grateful for this life lesson and ready to put the past behind me and move on with my life. Wish me luck! Thank you for your undying support over the years!” her message read.

After sharing her personal post, de Lesseps received kind notes from a number of her friends, including her Real Housewives of New York City co-star, Ramona Singer, who said she was “so proud” of de Lesseps’ accomplishment, and The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Gretchen Rossi, who noted that it isn’t always easy living life in the spotlight.

Patti Stanger, of Bravo TV’s former series Millionaire Matchmaker, shared a kind message to de Lesseps, as well.

“This clean chick can hang with you anytime! Congrats Mamma, proud of you not easy! Xoxo,” she said.

While de Lesseps had her hands full as she filmed The Real Housewives of New York City while tending to the requirements of her probation, she managed to also put tons of time into her cabaret show, Countess and Friends, which continues to be seen in venues around the country.

Thanks for another good weekend of #CountessAndFriends ???????? who will I see at my upcoming dates? ???? pic.twitter.com/pJERtMM7Rv — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 27, 2019

De Lesseps and her co-stars recently began filming the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City and because of Vicki Gunvalson’s recent demotion on The Real Housewives of Orange County, they are said to be bringing their “A-game” in hopes of retaining their full-time positions on the new episodes.

Earlier this month, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life about production on the series and said that many of the women of the show are fearful about their fates due to Gunvalson’s shocking demotion. That said, the source went on to say that despite rumors regarding potential exits from Singer and Tinsley Mortimer, the group is happy to be back together and starting on their next chapter.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.