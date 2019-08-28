Ilhan Omar Breaks Silence On Claim She Had Affair With Married Former Campaign Staffer

The Minnesota lawmaker was questioned about her separation and whether or not she was dating anyone.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has most recently been in the news for her ongoing spat with President Donald Trump, found herself in the midst of a potential scandal earlier this week when divorce filings by a former campaign staffer’s estranged spouse named her as the person involved in an affair.

Beth Mynett accused the Democratic lawmaker in a court filing of having an affair with her husband, Tim Mynett, who once worked on Omar’s congressional campaign and is currently a Washington, D.C., consultant, according to Fox News.

The court filing comes just a month after it was reported that Omar allegedly separated from her husband, Ahmed Hirsi, a man with whom she has three children.

Along with questioning her about the separation, WCCO reporters also asked the lawmaker if she was dating anyone.

“No, I am not,” Omar said. “As I said yesterday, I have no interest in really allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue and so I have no desire to discuss it.”

The court filing, which was obtained by Fox News, indicated that the separation between Tim and Beth Mynett was a result of his confession that he was involved in an affair with Omar. The two married in 2012 after living together for six years and also have a teenage son.

“The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar, who serves as a U.S. representative from Minnesota,” the filing stated.

Records indicated that Tim Mynett’s political consulting business received $230,000 from Omar’s congressional campaign for various services, including consulting, internet advertising and travel expenses, in 2018.

In March, Omar was spotted with Mynett at a California restaurant.

The court filing suggested that Tim Mynett’s time spent traveling and working appeared to be related to his alleged affair with Omar. According to the New York Post, Beth Mynett is currently seeking custody of their 13-year-old son, citing Tim Mynett’s “extensive travel” with the lawmaker, which the court document claims is not part of his job description.

ILHAN OMAR's AFFAIR:@IlhanMN said: "As I said yesterday, I have no interest in really allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue and so I have no desire to discuss it.” If you think the public needs to know – **retweet with comment**https://t.co/C49EebpDfR — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) August 28, 2019

Loading...

“Defendant’s more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Representative Omar than with his actual work commitments,” the filing read.

This is not the first time Omar has grabbed headlines for marriage issues. In June, Fox News reported that Omar’s tax returns in 2014 and 2015 were filed jointly with Hirsi, even though she was legally married to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi at the time.

Omar and Said Elmi were wed in 2009 in a civil marriage and later separated in 2011. However, the two didn’t formally petition the court for divorce until 2017.