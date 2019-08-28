Hoda Kotb’s Adorable Video Of Daughter Haley Joy In Little Pink Glasses Is Breaking The Internet

Hoda Kotb is at it again — melting fans’ hearts on social media.

This past summer, the television personality has been enjoying some much-needed time off after adopting her second daughter, Hope Catherine. Hoda has only shared a few shots of the baby on Instagram, hiding her face in each and every one. But when it comes to her eldest daughter, Haley Joy, Kotb is no stranger to sharing photos and videos of her on her popular Instagram page.

In the most recent video clip that was shared with her 1.4 million-plus followers, Haley stands front and center as she sings “Happy Birthday.” In the adorable little clip, the tiny tot holds on to her stroller as she sings in a sweet little voice. She wears her dark locks tied back in a high ponytail and also sports a pair of cute pink glasses on her face.

The daughter of Kotb looks fashionable in a small pink graphic shirt and a jean jacket on top. At the end of the video, she says “I love you” to Hoda’s good friend who is celebrating her birthday. Since the post went live on the mother of two’s page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 55,000 likes and an impressive 1,600-plus comments.

While some of Hoda’s friends commented on the video to wish her friend a happy birthday, the overwhelming majority of fans couldn’t get over how cute her daughter is. A few others followers simply commented on the post to let Kotb know that they’re thrilled that she is returning to her hit morning show next week.

“I cannot TAKE it!! Miss that face,” Kathie Lee-Gifford’s daughter, Cassidy Gifford, wrote.

“Hoda, your daughter just melts my heart!,” another gushed with a red heart emoji.

“This little precious girl can sing!! PS love the glasses..mine are pink too!!,” one more Intstagrammer raved.

Loading...

As fans know, Hoda has been on maternity leave since April after adopting her second child. For a while, she remained quiet on when she would be returning to her post on The Today Show but last week, The Inquisitr shared that she finally broke her silence and announced her return to fans on an episode of the hit NBC morning show.

“I’m not going to lie, this probably has been the best summer of my entire life with these two kids (Hope and daughter Haley Joy), I’ve loved every second of it. But you know what else I’m going to love? Coming back to you guys,” Hoda said during a video call-in to the show on August 20.

Fans can expect to see Hoda once again starting on September 3.