Kelly Dodd Opens Up About ‘Train’ Rumor To Now-Ex-Boyfriend Brian Reagan On ‘RHOC’ Season 14

Kelly Dodd claims Vicki Gunvalson spread the false rumor.

Kelly Dodd will be seen sitting down with her now-ex-boyfriend, Dr. Brian Reagan, on next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County to discuss a swirling rumor claiming she was involved in some sort of “train” with other guys.

In a sneak peek shared by Bravo TV, Dodd and Reagan are seen spending time with one another at a San Diego restaurant when Dodd brings up the swirling rumor, which she claims is completely false.

“Vicki is spreading this vicious rumor about me,” Dodd tells Reagan, who immediately asks for details.

After Dodd explained more about what she’s been accused of, she defended herself by pointing out that she was married for several years. In response, Reagan agreed with Dodd’s statements and said that she had no time for any sort of activity because she was only single for about one year after her split from former husband Michael Dodd.

In a cast confessional, Dodd applauded Reagan for putting things in perspective and avoiding being dragged into the drama that her co-stars often create. As fans may recall, Dodd was accused of bad parenting and cocaine use, which she also denied, during the Season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of Orange County several months ago.

Like the “train” rumor, Gunvalson was also the cast member behind the drug use claims against Dodd.

Also during the Real Housewives of Orange County sneak peek, Dodd was seen telling cameras during a cast confessional that she was “in love with Brian” and that she “found her perfect match.” She also said she was ready to get engaged to him. However, as fans have recently learned, Dodd and Reagan split up earlier this month after nearly eight months of on and off dating and now, Dodd is involved in a romantic relationship with Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal.

Dodd and Leventhal went public with their relationship earlier this month after Dodd confirmed her relationship With Reagan had come to an end. Since then, Dodd has shared a handful of photos of the two of them together, including a recent post from London, England, where they enjoyed a dinner date days ago.

In the caption of her photo with Leventhal, Dodd called Leventhal her “prince” and said she is “one lucky girl.”

To see more of Dodd, Reagan, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.