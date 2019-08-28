‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Spotted Without His Wedding Ring Again

But should fans be worried?

Jax Taylor has been spotted without his wedding ring twice in the past month but should fans be worried about a possibly impeding split between him and his new wife, Brittany Cartwright?

On August 27, Radar Online shared a series of photos of Taylor out in Los Angeles and revealed that the Vanderpump Rules cast member’s left hand was totally bare as he was seen looking “angry and skinny” at his $1.9 million Los Angeles home while tossing a box of Fruity Pebbles into his trash.

According to the report, rumors have been swirling in recent weeks which suggest Taylor and Cartwright “cannot get along!” However, despite the claims of the outlet’s supposed sources, who have suggested that the couple’s wedding bliss was short-lived, Taylor and Cartwright aren’t headed for a split. In fact, as fans have seen in recent weeks on social media, they are staying quite close to one another as they continue to make their new house a home and prepare for their future family.

As fans will recall from Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Taylor does not want to wait long to get Cartwright pregnant and is looking forward to the day when he becomes a father. As for how many children the couple wants, Taylor has said that he does not want any more than two while Cartwright hopes to have three.

Following the sharing of the first set of photos of Taylor without his ring, an insider told Hollywood Life that Taylor and Cartwright were actually “doing better than ever.”

“Marriage has brought them even closer together and they’re confused why people are making such a big deal out of Jax being spotted without his ring. He was out doing things and working out and just forgot to put it on and people are turning it into something it’s not,” the insider explained. “It means absolutely nothing and they find it laughable.”

Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot in June of this year in Kentucky after becoming engaged last June in Malibu. On Vanderpump Rules Season 7, fans watched as Taylor got down on one knee and proposed to Cartwright at the Neptune’s Net restaurant on the season premiere before taking in the sights of their engagement party during the show’s finale episode.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 but a premiere date has not yet been set.