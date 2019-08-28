Lori Loughlin Looks Disheveled, Gaunt In Court Appearance As She Faces Possibility Of 20 Years In Prison

Lori Loughlin looked “disheveled” and “frail” during her latest court appearance on charges that she lied and bribed to get her daughters into college, a report claims.

The 55-year-old actress appeared alongside her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, for a pre-trial hearing in a Boston federal court. As Radar Online reported, it looked as if Lori was having a difficult time with the ordeal and looked noticeably gaunt.

“The ongoing stress of the case seems to be taking a toll on Loughlin, who looked tired, frail and disheveled in photos obtained by RadarOnline.com as she entered court,” the report noted.

Lori earned a win in court on Tuesday after a judge decided that she can continue to work with a law firm that has also done work for the University of Southern California. Prosecutors say that Lori and her husband falsified records and offered bribes to get their two daughters into USC, part of a wide-ranging college admissions scandal that has also entrapped a number of other wealthy business executives and celebrities.

While she may have looked rough in court on Tuesday, other reports indicate that Lori Loughlin has been trying to find better balance in her own personal life. A source told the New York Post’s Page Six that Lori and her husband are focused on being “contemplative and spiritual right now.” The couple has also been leaning on the support of the congregation at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills, a Catholic church that they regularly attend.

The report noted that Lori has still been spending the majority of her time holed up in her Bel-Air mansion to avoid photographers, though her trips to court have always generated significant coverage from the media.

As the source told Page Six, many former friends have begun to cut off contract with the accused couple.

“They’re calling less, inviting less. Hanging back — for now. If [Giannulli and Loughlin] are not convicted, everything will go back to the way it was. But if they are, well, they might want to move. It’s sort of Bel-Air ‘Bonfire of the Vanities.’ ”

Lori Loughlin earlier this year rejected a plea deal that would have given her a minimum of two to two-and-a-half years in prison. After rejecting the plea, prosecutors added a new charge for money laundering that could carry a sentence of up to 20 years if she is convicted. But a source told People that Lori and her husband believe they can fight the charges and avoid spending any time behind bars.