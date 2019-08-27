Sonja Morgan Reacts To Bethenny Frankel’s Exit From ‘RHONY,’ Mentions Daughter Bryn On Instagram

Sonja Morgan is reacting to her co-star's sudden exit.

Sonja Morgan is speaking out about her co-star Bethenny Frankel’s exit from The Real Housewives of New York City cast.

Days after Frankel announced her sudden departure, Morgan took to her Instagram page, where she addressed Frankel’s decision to move on from the show and focus on her future career with MGM Television and her 9-year-old daughter, Bryn Casey Hoppy.

“Never can say goodbye. This is just a page in time,” Morgan began in her short post, as reported by Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish on August 27.

“I’m happy that all the best is yet to come for my friend B. Best Mom to Bryn, Biggy, Smallz & entrepreneur as she continues to empower others,” Morgan continued.

Frankel shares her daughter with estranged husband Jason Hoppy, who she’s been feuding with for years since their late 2012 separation.

Although Frankel’s schedule has been quite hectic in recent years, namely due to her business dealings for her Skinnygirl brand, which includes food and clothing, and her full-time position on The Real Housewives of New York City. As fans well know, Frankel appeared on a full-time role for eight of the series’ 11 seasons and during her three-season hiatus years ago, she starred on not one, but two series, including her Bravo TV spinoff, Bethenny Ever After, and her FOX talk show, Bethenny.

Now that Frankel will have more free time in her schedule, she’s looking forward to focusing on her daughter, her philanthropy work, and her new deal with MGM Television and producer Mark Burnett, which may lead to a reality television return sooner rather than later.

Frankel inked her deal with MGM Television in March of this year and mentioned her future with the company in her exit statement to Variety last Wednesday, telling the outlet that when it comes to her future, the best is yet to come.

“It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women,” she said.

Frankel then applauded Bravo TV for the incredibly “magical ride” she was given.

“I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals,” she stated.

Morgan and her co-stars are currently in production on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime next year.