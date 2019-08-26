Katie Holmes Reportedly Livid After Jamie Foxx Is Spotted Out In Public With New Love, Sela Vave

Katie Holmes is not taking her breakup with Jamie Foxx too well, according to a report.

As fans know, the famous and notoriously private couple recently called it quits. Since the split, Katie has been spotted out and about in public a few times with her daughter, Suri Cruise, but there appear to be no new men in her life at the moment. On the other hand, Jamie Foxx has been spotted with his rumored new girlfriend, 21-year-old Sela Vave, and it’s starting to get under Holmes’ skin. According to Radar Online, Holmes is not happy that Jamie has been going around in public with Sela and embarrassing her.

“They had an agreement to play fair and not embarrass the other by stepping out with anyone else in public – but Jamie’s done exactly that and she’s livid,” a source close to the pair dished. “They had an open arrangement provided he never rubbed her face in it, which of course he’s done over and over again.”

Purportedly, Jamie and Sela have been getting incredibly close and are even shacking up together. As The Inquisitr previously shared, another source dished that since the couple began dating, things have been moving pretty fast between the new pair and she’s even been “living” at his house.

“She’s been staying there for weeks, hanging with Jamie’s friends and jamming in his music studio when they’re not kicking back and partying on the other side of the mansion.”

The same source went on to share that the two are totally smitten with one another and this new romance is definitely red hot. Vave used to live in Utah but moved to the Los Angeles area to try and start her career as a singer. Back in June, she even shared a photo of herself and Jamie together, thanking him for believing in her and giving her a shot.

Just last week, the world was shocked when news broke that Katie and Jamie had split after six years of dating. The Inquisitr reported that the pair actually called it quits this past May but like most aspects of their relationship, they managed to keep it under wraps and not let the public know until a few months later. The news spread like wildfire after Holmes was overheard telling a friend that she and Jamie were no longer dating while she was at dinner with a friend in New York City. Shortly after, Foxx was spotted holding hands Vave and from there, the story went viral.

It's over for Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx. ???? https://t.co/4Wv7NXH8vh — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 19, 2019

It will be interesting to see how things end up panning out for all parties involved.