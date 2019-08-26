A Weight-Loss App Targeting Children Raises Concerns

A new weight-loss app called Kurbo targets children between the ages of 8-years-old and 17-years-old.

Childhood obesity is a major issue, particularly in the United States. However, weight loss when it comes to children is a sensitive topic and should be treated as such. Tackling obesity in the wrong manner can cause serious issues for a child’s overall health and self-esteem. A new weight-loss app called Kurbo is directed toward children between the ages of 8-years-old and 17-years-old. It’s raised quite a stir as many physicians and parents worry that the app, when used incorrectly or without parental supervision, could lead to major body image problems as well as dangerous eating habits, according to Medical Press.

Kurbo uses a traffic light system that is easy for even young children to understand. It essentially groups food into different categories, assigning each food group a color of light. Red is for food items that should be limited, for example, soda or sweets. The color amber is meant to represent foods that should be eaten regularly but in limited portions. Examples of this would be lean protein such as chicken. Finally, the color green is for foods that don’t have to be limited and can be eaten anytime, for example, fruits and vegetables.

The goal of the application is to help teach children about what foods they should limit and what they can eat in excess. It’s also intended to motivate them to consume far more green foods and less red foods. However, the concern is that children who begin using this app without parental supervision may develop unhealthy eating habits such as binge eating or eating disorders. The app also uses before-and-after images of children who have lost weight using the app. Children might look at the after images and realize they don’t look that way and develop unrealistic expectations for their weight loss.

An article summarising some of the concerns about Kurbo (and a few comments from me right at the end) https://t.co/UH4c3SwicO — Helen West RD (@HelenlouWest) August 23, 2019

Kubro has partnered with Humana Inc., an American health insurance company, so that those under the plan may also have the option to get a subscription for the app that includes mobile health coaching. Kurbo CEO and Founder Joanna Strober released a statement regarding this partnership, according to PR Newswire.