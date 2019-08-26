Reality Steve Confirms ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Pick, ABC Reportedly Picks Fan-Favorite ‘Bachelorette’ Castoff

Has ABC made a final decision regarding which guy they will have handing out roses this winter as The Bachelor 2020 lead? While the network has been playing coy with this for the past few weeks, spoiler king Reality Steve says that someone has been definitively chosen now. As had been anticipated, it’s said to be one of the guys from Hannah Brown’s run as The Bachelorette, and most fans will probably be pretty excited by this decision.

On Sunday night, Reality Steve shared, via his Twitter page, that ABC has decided to have Peter Weber as The Bachelor for their 2020 season. This will not come as a total shocker to anybody who watched Hannah’s The Bachelorette season.

Peter made it through the overnight dates in Greece and is now known for his stamina and frisky behavior related to spending time with Hannah in a windmill. He’s a commercial pilot, and quickly became a fan-favorite suitor this past spring during Brown’s season. He knocked it out of the park during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special.

As The Inquisitr recently detailed, ABC had reportedly been focusing primarily on Peter and fellow The Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson for this gig since Hannah’s run wrapped. Tyler Cameron had been a frontrunner for a while, but his new romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid put an end to that. It was possible that someone from Bachelor in Paradise could have become a contender, but insiders recently said that Peter was always the guy to beat in this race.

Up to this point, ABC has not said exactly when they would announce The Bachelor. It has been common in recent seasons for the network to reveal this news either during the finale of Bachelor in Paradise, or sometimes during the premiere of Dancing with the Stars. It sounds as if that’s the basic timeline in place again, as BIP airs its two-night finale with a pre-taped reunion show on September 9 and 10, with DWTS premiering the following week.

“(SPOILER): When the Bachelor announcement is officially made (guessing next week or the following), it will be Peter Weber. Not too surprising. That’s who I’ve said I thought it would be for the last month. This isn’t a guess, a prediction, or ‘most likely.’ It’s him.”

The Bachelor fans may be hesitant to fully embrace this, given what has happened in some recent seasons. Colton Underwood was the rumored pick right before he was announced, but that wasn’t the case for the two seasons before that.

It had seemed that Peter Kraus of Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, and Luke Pell of JoJo Fletcher’s run the year before that, were signed and ready to pass out roses as The Bachelor leads. However, in both cases, last-minute switches were made, and instead, fans watched Nick Viall and Arie Luyendyk Jr. take those roles.

While it’s not a done deal until ABC formally announces it, it seems that Reality Steve is confident that the network won’t be making any last-minute changes this time around. There will surely be fans of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor who will be quite disappointed that Mike Johnson is not going to be featured this winter. However, unless something radical changes in the next week or two, it sounds like it’ll be Peter Weber filling that role.

The Bachelor 2020 season filming begins in early September and should wrap in mid-November. It’ll debut in early January, and it’ll be quite interesting to see how Peter Weber fares if Reality Steve’s spoilers about ABC choosing him pan out to be correct.