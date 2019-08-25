Insiders Claim Peter Weber Was Always Production’s Top Choice As The Next ‘Bachelor’

As much as 'Bachelor Nation' may want to see Mike Johnson take on the role of the next 'Bachelor,' it appears production is leaning more towards Peter Weber.

As much as Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette was essentially a train wreck at the end, it did bring a lot of inspiring, quality men out of the woodwork. Bachelor Nation’s fan favorites were Tyler Cameron, Mike Johnson, and Peter Weber. These three men were nearly universally adored this past season, each with their own separate fan base. While all three of these young men found love with Brown, she ultimately sent each of them home brokenhearted because she had feelings for another man. Now, fans of this reality dating series can hardly wait to see who will take on the coveted role of the next bachelor. The latest rumors suggest that Weber is the top choice of production for the role, according to Elite Daily.

No one can forget the pure-hearted Weber, also known as Pilot Pete. Weber is an experienced pilot who travels the world on a regular basis. Nevertheless, he was all in with Brown and saw himself marrying her and settling down. There was obvious chemistry between the two. They even shared an intensely passionate night together in a windmill that many joked about afterward. Not only is Weber very charming, but he won over the hearts of Bachelorette fans when he teared up while introducing Brown to his family.

Weber is also passionate about helping others and promotes blood donation on his social media profiles.

“It’s been a dream of ours to one day start a foundation in honor of our grandmother Aurora who fought Leukemia,” he and his brother recently discussed on Instagram.

Despite the fact that it didn’t work out between Brown and Weber, he might get a second chance to find love as the next Bachelor. An insider recently revealed that Weber has been production’s first pick since the beginning but they haven’t totally ruled out Mike Johnson yet.

“Pete was always the first pick but producers wanted to see how Paradise went with Mike. They love him but aren’t sure if he is ready to carry a whole show,” the insider said.

Ladies, we hope you're not afraid of heights because Pilot Peter Weber is reportedly taking over #TheBachelor! https://t.co/0tgsilqQCz — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) August 24, 2019

Johnson is another hot contender for the role. With his constant smile and respectful attitude, he got the attention of many throughout the nation, including Demi Lovato herself. However, given the fact that he is currently starring in the spinoff show Bachelor in Paradise, it does seem unlikely that he’ll ultimately take on the role.

Meanwhile, Tyler Cameron, who finished second on The Bachelorette, is currently dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. Thus, it appears unlikely that Cameron will take on this high profile role.